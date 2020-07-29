Meaning Of Diljit's 'G.O.A.T' - What Is Diljit Dosanjh Trying To Say In His Latest Song?

The celebrated Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh released the single titled G.O.A.T from his album titled G.O.A.T. The album name is an acronym for Greatest of all time. The singer took to Twitter a while ago to mention the launch of his new album on July 30th. The song has garnered huge attention ever since Diljit teased about his album launch. The song's lyrics are given by Karan Aujla, while the music is given by G-Funk Mix & Master - Tom Lowry. The intro of the song is recorded by J Roe & I Am Fame while the outro is sung by Adonis.

Diljit also mentioned about a #ListeningPartyWithDiljit on Spotify that would be launched today evening where the Spotify users can listen to the whole G.O.A.T. album. Along with an amazing music video, Diljit had shared a G.O.A.T. intro as well. The video states the many accomplishments that the humble Punjabi singer has achieved in all his life. Read on to know what the G.O.A.T. song is actually about.

Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. song meaning

The gist of the song is all about Diljit's success in his career. The lyrics of the song portrays how Diljit is trying to woo his lady, stating why she should be with him. The song G.O.A.T. basically talks about Diljit's hard-earned success and his culture that he takes pride in. Here are some stanzas from the song and its meaning.

Dekh Bollywood Wich Jine Khan Ne

Ohna Wich Behnda Sardar Goriye

Gabru Tan Vairi Naa’ Vi Mitha Bolda

Ni Tu Taan Pher Jatt Da Pyaar Kudiye Rollie Gut Te Te Valaan Wali Pagg Dikhdi

Dekh Gaur Gaur Naal Gabru Cho Agg Dikhdi

Mitha Jatt Kaude Ghut Naa Main Peevan Jattiye

Mat Uchi Mera Mann Jama Neeva Jattiye

The lyrics state that even though there are many Khans in Bollywood, but there is also a Sardar sitting amongst them. Then he starts his chorus line which is repeated in each stanza stating to his partner that 'I even talk humbly with my enemies, but you are my love' think how will I treat you. The next stanza means that he has a 'roli' tied in his hand and has worn a special type of 'pagg'. His success seems like fire. He is a humble person and doesn't speak bitter, yet his high thinking keeps him down to the earth at all times.

Ho Chal Das Hi Dina Je Gall Tori Ni

Badi Lambi Success Di Story Ni

Kudey Banke Tan Vekh Kera Kaur Singh Di

Ni Dekh Mom De Statue Ch Vi Taur Singh Di

Chan-Chan Aakh’ke Bulaya Kar Tu

Lok Bhawein Kehnde Ne Star Goriye

These lines state the part where he is asking his lover if she wants to take a step forward in their relationship as his success story is much longer. He then tells her to take a chance and see his glory that is even imitated at the Madam Tussauds museum (Being the first Turbaned Sikh personality in the world to have a statue at the wax museum). The next stanza translates to - Even though people call me a star but you, my dear, can call me as your moon.

Diljit Dosanjh’s last album Roar came out in 2018. Apart from music, Diljit is famous for working in Punjabi movies like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Shadaa and more. He had made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Udta Punjab, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut. Diljit has also won numerous awards for his acting in Punjabi films as well as his contributions to music. He was also a judge on a singing competition show called Rising Star as well.

