Kannada Actor Chetan, Wife Megha Give Copy Of India's Constitution To Guests At Wedding

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar married his partner Megha, who is a social worker in a 'socially-conscious' and a 'non-ritualistic' concept. The duo registered their marriage under Special Marriage Act on February 2 as they both do not believe in religious rituals. The wedding ceremony was led by Akkai Padmashali, a transgender rights activist and the return gifts were a copy of Indian Constitution.

Before the unconventional marriage, Chetan and Megha reportedly released a statement asking people to help them in spreading the spirit of equality and inclusivity by 'experiencing this meaningful cultural extravaganza with underprivileged children and Ashrama elders'. Even after the entire ceremony, Chetan not only shared his picture with Megha but also thanked everyone for joining them in the 'celebration of multiplicity and Constitutional values'.

Wedding card with imbibed seeds

According to Chetan's article published in the national newspaper, their wedding card was also imbibed with seeds that grow into Marigold plants. The performances that took place during their wedding ceremony included Sufi, Vachana, and folk music. The marriage took place at Vinoba Bhave Ashrama after understanding the negative filial and societal effects of big, fat, lavish weddings.

The couple also renovated the building they chose for their wedding venue, with wall art drawing and new room infrastructure which was their way to 'give back' to present and future residents of the ashram. Chetan also described that it was his wife, Megha's idea to make their wedding cards as eco-sensitive and all invitations were hand-made.

