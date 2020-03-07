Asim Riaz's Music Video To Rashami Desai's Casting Couch Comment: TV Highlights This Week

From Asim Riaz’s music special with Jacqueline Fernandez to Shayantani Ghosh’s untimely exit from Naagin 4, a lot has gone down this week in the television industry. Take a look at some television highlights from this week.

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez's invitation

Bigg Boss 13 finally ended after completing its glorious run on television and other streaming platforms. However, the contestants of the reality television like Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana are still making headlines with the announcements of their future work commitments. Asim Riaz, who stood in the first runner-up’s position in Bigg Boss13, will be next seen with Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video. Recently, Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez teased fans with a video, inviting them to watch their first music video together. Take a look:

Shayantani Ghosh is no more in 'Naagin 4'

After Jasmin Bhasin’s untimely exit from Naagin 4, it seems like Sayanatani Ghosh is next to quit the popular show, as her character, Manyaata will be killed in an upcoming episode. Recently, Shayantani Gosh mentioned in an interview that the team desires to introduce a new plot and has decided to kill her character, as it would serve as a bigger high point.

Ramayana lead actors grace The Kapil Sharma Show

As seen in one of the promotional videos shared by Kapil Sharma, the lead actors of Ramayan, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikalia and Sunil Lahri were seen celebrating 33 years of the iconic mythological series on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In conversation with Kapil Sharma, Arvind Govil, who had played the role of Lord Rama, mentioned that he was not the first choice for the role. Adding to the same, Govil revealed that the makers had chosen someone else in the first place.

Is Sidharth Shukla ready for marriage?

It seems like Sidharth Shukla is leaving no stone unturned to entertain his audience on social media, as the actor often indulges in fun interactive sessions with the audience. Recently, Shukla treated his fans to a live interaction session on Instagram and one curious fan enquired Shukla about his marriage plans. Responding to the same, Sidharth Shukla jokingly remarked that he needs someone to get married to. Take a look:

Rashami Desai on casting couch

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Rashami Desai opened up about her casting couch experience and revealed that the accused had enquired the actor about her body ‘statistics’. Adding to the same, Rashami revealed that the anonymous man tried his level best to spike her drink and get her unconscious.

