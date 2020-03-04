Asim Riaz & Jacqueline Fernandez Define 'class' In BTS Pics From Their New Music Album

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez are making headlines as their upcoming venture has quenched immense curiosity amongst fans. Both Jacqueline and Asim are leaving no stone unturned in sharing back-to-back BTS pictures of themselves on their social media handles. And now, another set of photos from the sets of their music album are floating on the internet.

Jacqueline Fernandes and Asim Riaz define 'class' in these new BTS pictures

On Wednesday morning, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram to treat her fans with her new ‘Princess diaries’. She shared a slew of pictures in which she is seen flaunting her bow and arrow. Fernandez is seen in a new avatar altogether, donning a traditional outfit. Fans in huge numbers are gushing over Asim and Jacqueline's chemistry. Take a look.

Also Read | Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana & Paras-Mahira announce new music videos, first looks revealed

And now, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz’s another set of pictures are doing the rounds on social media. The duo can be seen looking at each other, posing on the sets of their upcoming music album.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez rehearses for a music video with Big Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz, see pic

Meanwhile, the Kick actor on Tuesday shared another set of pictures on her Instagram and the caption set the internet ablaze. Sharing some cute pics with Asim Riaz, Jacqueline, in the caption, says, ‘Asim Riaz please smile more, it suits you! New song coming out soon’. Have a look at the same here.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Post finale, Siddharth Shukla talks about his fights with Asim and Rashami

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz tweets statement, says 'Please don't judge me for who I am with'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.