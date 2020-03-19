'Kalla Sohna Nai' Review: A Catchy Number With A Few Loopholes?

Kalla Sohna Nai, starring the much-loved couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, recently hit the internet. The song has been successful in creating a lot of buzz. Here is a look at the aspects that are expected to work in favour of this song.

Kalla Sohna Nai song review

Kalla Sohna Nai is the latest Neha Kakkar song which is basically a version of Punjabi artist Akhil’s original of the same name. The song features power couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana making a screen appearance for the first time since their exit from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Neha Kakkar's voice hits a chord with the audience. The lyrics of Kalla Sohna Nai is catchy and basically talks about the loss of efforts in a relationship with time. This one will probably stay with the audience for long.

The video of Kalla Sohna Nai is what fans have been waiting for as Asim Riam and Himanshi Khurana have a huge fan base from the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Visually, the song is a treat to watch. It is colourful and showcases culture-rich visuals. The actors have also been rightly styled as they look neatly dressed in every frame. The story in the music video is not a regular one either. It is simple yet has the ability to keep the viewers hooked as the end is uncertain.

What the video lacks in entirety is chemistry. The two actors can be seen trying hard to fit in aptly but somehow fail. Asim Riaz can be seen giving loud expressions in various scenes while Himanshi Khurana does a better job. The expectations of the viewers from the couple were high and hence this song might end up disappointing a few. Overall, the Kalla Sohna song is enjoyable. Have a look at the song Kalla Sohna Nai here.

