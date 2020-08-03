Siddharth Slathia Opens Up About 'gang' In The Music Industry, Shares His Own Experience

Indi-pop and playback singer, Siddharth Slathia has recently opened up about the “gang” that exists in the world of the music industry. The singer shared his incident of being removed by a huge music label after already been signed up by them. Read ahead to know.

Siddharth Slathia opens up about the “gang” in the music industry

Ever since popular Indian singer Sonu Nigam has come forward to speak about the “music mafia” in Bollywood, many other singers have followed his footsteps and have started to share about the time when they too faced similar experiences. Most recently, Siddharth Slathia, who has set up his own production house, Synk records, has also claimed to be the victim of the “music mafia”.

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, the singer opened up about the time when the singer was signed up by a huge music label but was later removed from it due to issues like groupism and nepotism. The singer also revealed that initially he was often called out for his looks instead of focussing on his talent.

Siddharth Slathia said that if anyone wants to become an independent artist then their father has to have their back with lot of money. He said that if an artist has no support and wants to make a career in the music industry then it is very difficult for them. He said that he himself is a victim of such a thing.

The singer said that he was signed by a label a few years back. He also mentioned that this particular label signs only some of the decided music composers, writers, and singers, and only give them work. He also revealed that while signing their contract, one has to give them 30-40 per cent of their income from shows to them.

Siddharth Slathia said that there are a bunch of good musicians and artists like Kumar Sanu, Ash Singh, Shaan, and others who are unable to get work despite their talent. He said that even AR Rahman has pointed out that there is a “gang” in the music industry.

Talking about how big music companies deal with new and emerging artists, Siddharth Slathia said that he got a call for a few songs. He said that he has always wished for a music composer to sit with him and actually teach him, but the music label did no such thing.

Siddharth Slathia revealed that they just gave him a paper and asked him to sign their contract in one go. He said that it is a very common practice in such labels that four to five people are made to sing the same song and then the best out of them is chosen. He revealed that many singers have major anxiety issues due to this as they think, “ki mera gana ayega ya nahi”. Siddharth Slathia said that this has happened with him a couple of times

