Miley Cyrus Songs That Disappointed Fans - From 'Who Owns My Heart' To 'Dooo It!'

Miley Cyrus' double role in the popular Disney sitcom Hannah Montana, is still a fan favourite. She played a pop star Hannah Montana in the show, and soon after the show went off air, she went on to pursue a fulltime career in music. Miley Cyrus has sung a lot of songs throughout her career. While some of her tracks topped the billboard, some got least positioned. Here are some of Miley Cyrus' songs that he fans disliked.

Miley Cyrus' disliked songs

Lighter

The song Lighter was sung by Miley Cyrus for her album song Miley Cyrus& Her Dead Petz. The song released in 2015 and Miley Cyrus performed the track during her 'Milky Milky Milk Tour' in November. This song did not receive a lot of positive reviews from her fans and did not rank on any music chart after its release.

I Miss You

I'm listening to worship music, and then Miley Cyrus comes on. My mind went from praise to disgust. From holy to trashy. #hatemileycyrus — Jaime Gilbert (@Jaimesmiles) January 11, 2012

Miley Cyrus’ song I Miss You was also co-written by her. The song is a ballad song with a dash of rock and country. While some gave a lot of positive reviews for the song, some of Miley Cyrus’ fans did not seem to be impressed by the song. Amongst the top 100 songs of Miley Cyrus, I Miss You was positioned at 92.

Dooo It!

At least when @wizkhalifa sings about weed, it sounds good...@MileyCyrus your song #DoooIt is just horrid to listen to😬😷 #YoungWildandFree — Rapper Gurl (@rapper_gurl) September 2, 2015

Another song that was released under the album of Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz was her song Dooo It!. The song was also performed live during one of the music awards of MTV. Ever since the song released, many of Miley Cyrus’ fans did not like the song.

Who owns my heart

Who Owns My Heart was the third song from Miley Cyrus’ album Can’t Be Tamed. The song released in 2010 and received mixed reviews from the audience and the music critics. Some people also argued that the music was stolen from another popular song.

