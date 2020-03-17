Miley Cyrus And Shawn Mendes Set The Stage On Fire With 'In My Blood'; Watch

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes are both very famous names in the singing industry. Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. Her music has a range of variety of styles, including pop, country pop, and hip hop. Her public image and performances have often sparked many controversies and media coverages. She is considered to be one of the most successful entertainers, who originated as a child-artist.

On the other hand, Shawn Mendes is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and model. He started his career as a singer by posting song covers on the video-sharing app, Vine until he caught the attention of the artist manager, Andrew Gertler, that led him to sign a deal with the record label and release his very first own album.

It is definitely a sight to watch when two extremely talented artists come on stage to perform. Here’s how Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes brought magic on the stage of Grammy Awards 2019. Read ahead to know more-

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes had a blast on stage

During the 61st Annual Grammy Awards 2019, Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes set the stage on fire as they took to the stage together for a performance of the Grammy-nominated song, In My Blood. It began with Mendes sitting at the piano, under one single spotlight, ready to sing the first lyrics of the hit song out to the audience. Eventually, the singer got up from the piano and walked on to the stage to join his co-performer, Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus sported a sleeveless revealing coat jacket. Shawn Mendes wore a sleeveless black t-shirt, tucked inside navy blue pants. With their performance, the two artists proved why they are on track to becoming legendary as they sang the song, that was up for the Song Of The Year.

