The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Miley Cyrus's Love For Crop Tops Evidently Visible In These Pictures

Music

Miley Cyrus never refrains from making bold fashion choices. Going through her Instagram, it is noticeable that the Wrecking Ball singer loves donning crop-tops

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Miley Cyrus

Popstar Miley Cyrus has won over a million hearts with her soulful voice. Apart from making a mark in the music industry, Miley Cyrus, who rose to fame as a child artist in the television sitcom Hannah Montana, has wooed the fashion police with her bold fashion sense. She keeps surprising fans with her scintillating and smoldering looks every now and then.

Miley Cyrus never refrains from making bold fashion choices. She keeps sharing her splendid looks with fans through social media. Going through her Instagram, it is noticeable that the Wrecking Ball singer has a thing for crop tops. The following pictures are a testimony to the same.

Blue crop-top

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Black-striped crop-top

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Fancy Collar crop-top

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

White crop-top

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu & Miley Cyrus Look Stunning In Veiled Gowns; See Pics

Crop-top with a quote

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

ALSO READ| When Miley Cyrus Posted Photos With Lil Nas X; Check Details

White full-sleeves crop-top

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus Loves Sticking Her Tongue Out While Posing And These Photos Are A Proof

A few other crop-tops

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus Gets Matching Tattoo With Beau Cody Simpson, Has A Secret Poetic Link

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Pralhad Joshi
JOSHI ON SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
CORONAVIRUS: ALL EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTES, STADIUMS IN SRINAGAR TO BE SHUT FROM THURSDAY