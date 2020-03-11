Miley Cyrus's Love For Crop Tops Evidently Visible In These Pictures

Popstar Miley Cyrus has won over a million hearts with her soulful voice. Apart from making a mark in the music industry, Miley Cyrus, who rose to fame as a child artist in the television sitcom Hannah Montana, has wooed the fashion police with her bold fashion sense. She keeps surprising fans with her scintillating and smoldering looks every now and then.

Miley Cyrus never refrains from making bold fashion choices. She keeps sharing her splendid looks with fans through social media. Going through her Instagram, it is noticeable that the Wrecking Ball singer has a thing for crop tops. The following pictures are a testimony to the same.

Blue crop-top

Black-striped crop-top

Fancy Collar crop-top

White crop-top

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu & Miley Cyrus Look Stunning In Veiled Gowns; See Pics

Crop-top with a quote

ALSO READ| When Miley Cyrus Posted Photos With Lil Nas X; Check Details

White full-sleeves crop-top

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus Loves Sticking Her Tongue Out While Posing And These Photos Are A Proof

A few other crop-tops

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus Gets Matching Tattoo With Beau Cody Simpson, Has A Secret Poetic Link

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.