Miley Cyrus Locks Herself Up In Washing Machine While In Self-quarantine

Miley Cyrus is evidently one of the most fun celebrities out there as she is often seen in a quirky avatar on her social media. This time around, amidst the scare of the Coronanavirus, Miley Cyrus took to Instagram and posted a video of herself locked inside a washing machine with a blanket. Check out Miley Cyrus' quirky method to self-quarantine below:

Miley Cyrus locks herself in a washing machine

The video was posted on Miley Cyrus' Instagram stories recently, the singer-songwriter is currently in self-quarantine and has been posting funny videos from her home in order to keep her fans entertained. She also recently held a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram live while being in self-quarantine to share some information with her fans. Besides joking about the Coronavirus self-quarantine, she has also made efforts to make her fans aware of the current situation.

The Wrecking Ball singer has been vocal about the Coronavirus pandemic on her social media, asking her fans to take care of themselves. On March 10, Miley Cyrus took to her Twitter and announced that she won't be travelling to Australia for her scheduled show in order to not put the health of her fans and crew at risk. She also advised people to not hoard goods and necessary products due to panic. Check out her tweets below:

Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing.... NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint... pic.twitter.com/LfLflFfG8c — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020

it’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking , but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020

