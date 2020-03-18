Miley Cyrus' Unforgettable World Tours; From 'Best Of Both Worlds' Tour To 'Bangerz Tour'

Pop singer Miley Cyrus has stolen many hearts with her soulful voice. Her public image, professional and personal life have often sparked controversy and has received widespread media coverage. Miley Cyrus rose to fame as a child artist in the television sitcom Hannah Montana. Since then, she has been touring the world to promote her music and meet her fans. Here is a compilation of a few Miley Cyrus’ tours.

Best of Both Worlds Tour

Best of Both Worlds Tour was the debut concert tour of pop singer Miley Cyrus. The motive of this tour was to promote Miley’s Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus. The Best of Both Worlds Tour began in October 2007 and ended in January 2008. This tour featured Miley Cyrus visiting different cities in Canada and the United States.

The Wonder World Tour

The Wonder World Tour was the second concert tour of the Adore You singer. The tour aimed to promote Miley Cyrus’ second studio album Breakout and The Times of Our Lives. The Wonder World Tour initiated in September 2009 and ended by December 2009. Miley Cyrus visited various cities in the United Kingdom and the United States during this tour.

The Gypsy Heart Tour

The Gypsy Heart Tour was the third concert tour of the Hannah Montana singer. This was held to promote her third studio album Can’t Be Tamed. The Gypsy Heart Tour began in April 2011 and ended in July 2011. Miley Cyrus toured the Philippines, Latin America and Australia.

The Bangerz Tour

The fourth concert tour of Miley Cyrus was called The Bangerz Tour. It aimed at promoting her fourth studio album Bangerz. The Bangerz Tour spanned from February 2014 to October 2014. This tour covered America, Oceania and Europe.

