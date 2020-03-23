Miley Cyrus Says She Stopped Going To Church Because Of How Her Gay Friends Were Treated

It seems that Miley Cyrus has become a big fan of Instagram live during her self-isolation. The Wrecking Ball hitmaker recently opened up to Hailey Baldwin during a conversation on March 20. Their conversation was based on religion and why Miley decided to leave to church. The duo discussed everything from makeup tips to the role religion plays in their lives on an episode of Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus opens up to Hailey Baldwin on why she left the church

Miley Cyrus explained that she had a hard time finding a relationship with God that worked for her as an adult. She also added that she thinks she is allowed to decide what her relationship is with spirituality as an adult that doesn’t have to be aligned with the way that it was when she was brought up. The singer then added that she stopped attending her church because of the way her gay friends were treated. Miley Cyrus shared that her gay friends were sent to conversion therapies and she had a hard time finding her own sexuality too. She came out as pansexual in October 2016.

Hailey Baldwin who regularly attends church with husband Justin Bieber, also shared her views on religion and how it works for her. She said that she thinks there is a difference between being raised in the church and being an adult and having your own relationship with God and Jesus and spirituality. She added that being raised that way, her relationship with faith was completely different for her in her own journey as an adult.

Hailey further explained that she always had a hard time with the church making people feel excluded and not accepted and like they cant be a part of it because of what they believe in and who they love. Miley Cyrus further said that she thinks Hailey telling her that she can redesign her relationship with God as an adult so as to feel most accepted would make her less turned off by spirituality.

