Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She Was Not Invited At Grammy Awards 2020

The 62nd Grammy Awards was recently held at Staples Centre in Los Angeles. There were several big names making their presence felt at the event. But what shocked many was the absences of pop artist, Miley Cyrus. Now in her recent tweet, she reveals the reason behind it.

Miley Cyrus reveals why she was not invited to Grammys 2020

Fans raised questions as the latest 2020 Grammy Awards was attended by Miley Cyrus’s father Billy Ray Cyrus and also her sister Noah Cyrus but not by Miley. While people kept wondering about it, the Malibu artist answered the question. She shared a video that hinted that she is not invited to the Grammys or other award shows anymore. As per the video, it is due to her antics at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2013. The clip shows her smoking a joint onstage at the event. See the video below and what fans reacted to it.

& we wonder why I’m not invited to award shows anymore .... pic.twitter.com/rmRdovVwGu — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 27, 2020

Fans react

Miley doesn't need Grammy, Grammy needs Miley. — Miley Cyrus Charts (@CyrusOnChart) January 27, 2020

Preach 🙌 your success is beyond awards queen — Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) January 28, 2020

We stan a blacklisted queen — คlēx | #1 ๓iŞŞ ค๓ēri¢คຖค Ştคຖ (@CruelTayIors) January 28, 2020

GIRL you need to understand that Awards without you have no fun pic.twitter.com/FwcMg9E69F — daniel (@downfourit) January 27, 2020

Some people speculated that an artist has to be nominated or have a charted song within the past year -- or appear as a performer or presenter to attend the event. However, Miley's sister Noah did not meet any of these criteria either but still appeared at Grammys 2020. So netizens discussed other claims and speculations.

On the other hand, Miley’s father Billy Ray won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for his collaboration with Lil Nas X in the rapper's hit Old Town Road. He even performed the song with BTS, Diplo, and Mason Ramsey. It was among the highlights of the event.

