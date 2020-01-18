The Debate
Miley Cyrus Trolled By Fans Online After She Calls Herself 'punk' In A Caption

Hollywood News

Miley Cyrus recently posted a 12-year old picture with the Jonas Brothers where she referred to herself as punk. Fans soon started to troll her after the post

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
miley cyrus

Miley Cyrus is certainly no stranger to controversy. The massively popular singer has often gotten into trouble on social media for her posts. Recently, Miley was once again trolled online by her fans for posting a 12-year old picture, where she claimed that she has always been punk. Many users online immediately started to mock her for her caption and for calling herself a punk artist. 

Miley Cyrus trolled for punk remark

Miley Cyrus recently posted a 12-year old picture of herself alongside the Jonas Brothers. While the picture itself was appreciated by fans, it was Miley's caption that truly roused their ire.

In the caption of her tweet, Miley stated that the picture was taken 12 years ago on January 18. She then added that the picture was proof that she had always been a punk, referring to the fact that back in the day she had her hair dyed black. 

Fans quickly started to mock Miley Cyrus for calling herself punk just because of her dyed hair. The singer was trolled by many users who posted hilarious replies to her original tweet. Here are some of the best reactions:

