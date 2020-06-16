Miley Cyrus' Songs That Crossed 100 Million Views On YouTube In No-time

Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. Her music has a range of variety of styles, including pop, country pop, and hip hop. Her public image and performances have often sparked many controversies and media coverages. Miley is considered to be one of the most successful entertainers, who originated as a child-artist. Her awards and accolades include being on the Time 100 list in 2018 and 2014, being MTV’s Artist of the Year (2013), being ranked 62nd on Billboard’s Top 125 Artists of All Time (2019), and more. Here are the songs of Miley Cyrus that have crossed 100 million views on YouTube:

Also Read | Miley Cyrus' Growth From Being The Quintessential Disney Girl To 'Wrecking Ball' Singer

Songs of Miley Cyrus that have crossed 100 million on YouTube

Wrecking Ball

Wrecking Ball is a song recorded by Miley Cyrus for her fourth studio album, Bangerz (2013). It was released on August 25, 2013, by RCA Records as the album's second single. The song was written by Mozella, Stephan Moccio, Sacha Skarbek, with Dr Luke and Cirkut, who also served as the producers, credited as co-writers along with David Kim. Wrecking Ball is a pop ballad that lyrically discusses the deterioration of a relationship. The song crossed 100 million views on YouTube in no-time.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus: Here Is The List Of Awards And Accolades Received By The Singer

Adore You

Adore You is a song recorded by Miley Cyrus. It is the opening track of her fourth studio album Bangerz (2013) and was released as its third and final single on December 17, 2013, by RCA Records. The song was written and produced by Oren Yoel, with additional songwriting provided by Stacy Barthe. Adore You is a pop and R&B ballad in which Cyrus discusses her affection towards her boyfriend. The song crossed 100 million views on YouTube in no-time.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus' Popular Songs From Iconic Animated Movie 'Bolt'

Malibu

Malibu is a song recorded by Miley Cyrus as the lead single from Cyrus' sixth studio album, Younger Now. It was written and produced by Cyrus and Oren Yoel. The song premiered on Beats 1 on May 11, 2017, and subsequently released for digital download and streaming by RCA Records. The song discusses Cyrus' relationship with then-husband and The Last Song co-star, Liam Hemsworth. Critics viewed Malibu as indicative of Cyrus' transition into becoming a more mellow artist, and more removed from her previously controversial image. The song crossed 100 million views on YouTube in no-time.

Also Read | 5 Reasons To Watch Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth's 'The Last Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.