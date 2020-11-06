Miley Cyrus And Stevie Nicks Come Together For A Remix Called Edge Of Midnight

Singers Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks have joined hands for the mashup of their songs, Edge of Seventeen and Midnight Sky. The song Midnight Sky, sung by Miley Cyrus, came out in August this year which she turned into a remix with parts of Edge of Seventeen, sung by Stevie Nicks, and released it late on Thursday night. The collab, called Edge of Midnight, begins with Edge of Seventeen's iconic guitar intro.

Edge of Midnight by Miley Cyrus

Edge of Midnight is a remix of Miley Cyrus's song Midnight Sky, which will have parts of Edge of Seventeen, sung by Stevie Nicks, which released in the year 1981. As per a report in Bazaar, singer Miley Cyrus made an appearance on the Zach Sang show and said, "I actually had this song blessed by Stevie Nicks because there is a kind of a nod to 'Edge of Seventeen' in this song. So I actually reached out to her directly about, 'this song it has your spirit, your magic.' I actually wrote this whole kind of message about, 'you know the kind of artist I want to be is the kind of artist that you’ve been for me, like I just hope that I can be that for other people.' And like when I’ve felt lonely Stevie Nicks has been there for me, whether she’s known it or not."

As reported by ABC News Radio last month, Stevie Nicks had revealed that she was really flattered that Miley Cyrus took her permission to use her song. Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to post a video with Stevie Nicks and followed it up with the caption, "@StevieNicks has always been my idol & an inspiration. It’s an honor to now call her my friend and collaborator. Edge Of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix) out everywhere!" The song Midnight Sky, which released in August this year, is from the album Plastic Hearts that is due for a release on November 27, 2020.

