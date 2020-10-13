Jimin's Net Worth: On His Birthday, Check Out How Well Off BTS' 25-year-old Singer Is

Park Jimin, popularly known by his stage name Jimin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer and member of the South Korean boy band BTS since June 2013. Interestingly, he was the last member to join BTS. Ever since his debut with the release of the single titled No More Dream, Jimin has voiced several songs with the BTS band as well as individually. Here's a quick look at Jimin's net worth.

What is Jimin's income?

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Jimin's net worth is Rs 150 crore ($20 million). Jimin's income is apprehensive of his songs, his appearances on shows as well as his endorsements. Jimin has appeared on TV shows like Hello Counselor, Please Take My Refrigerator and has appeared as a special host on shows like M Countdown and others. Jimin released a music cover titled We Don't Talk Anymore, by Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth, with BTS member Jungkook in 2017. The track heaped praises from many.

정말 정말 행복한 시간을 함께 해주신 모든 아미여러분들께 감사의 인사를 전합니다

사랑하고 또 사랑합니다#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/kzspVwxiqs — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 11, 2020

Also Read | BTS Singer's Quirky Pyjama Set Gets Sold Out In 5 Minutes Of Him Posting The Picture

BTS' members

Apart from Jimin, BTS band includes other K-pop stars like Jin, V, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook. A report by Billboard mentioned that BTS achieved fourth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart with Map of the Soul: 7. With a whopping 422,000 equivalent album units earned, Map of the Soul: 7 landed the largest week for any album in 2020, stated the report. BTS' songs like Stay Gold, Blood Sweat & Tears, Fake Love, Jungkook Still With You, 2 Kool 4 Skool, Dark & Wild, Boy With Luv, DNA, DOPE, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), among others hit the bullseye.

Also Read | BTS Band's Staggering Net Worth Shows Why They Rule The World Of K-POP; Details Here

Jimin's birthday

As BTS' Jimin turned a year older on October 13, wishes have been pouring in on social media. 'As he turned 26 (25 intl age) today, let me bring back 19-year-old Jimin celebrating his first birthday with BTS. #HappyBirthdayJimin' read a user's tweet. Many also shared stills from his various songs and penned sweet wishes for him.

Another fan wrote, 'Happy Birthday Jimin. Jimin’s solo song Serendipity from the 2017 BTS album Love Yourself: Her is an ode to love and with his unique sweet voice the song gains a new meaning altogether. Wishing you health, happiness and the joy of true peace.'

Also Read |BTS' Jungkook 'Deeply Regrets' Going Out And Not Maintaining Social Distance

As he turned 26 (25 intl age) today, let me bring back 19 year old jimin celebrating his first birthday with BTS.#HappyBirthdayJimin pic.twitter.com/VS046wpM2g — got my little mochi (@RubiCassandraP2) October 13, 2020

Oppa this is my first edit, I wish you like this🥺Happy Birthday Jimin Ahh~we love you 😗💜🎂🎉@BTS pic.twitter.com/rwmYHNKq6G — Jiminnie 💜 Army (@JiminnieFan) October 13, 2020

Also Read | BTS' Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin's Astounding Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned; Read Details

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.