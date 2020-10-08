What Did Morgan Wallen Do Last Weekend? Singer Loses Spot On SNL, Here's Why

The American Country Singer Morgan Wallen was scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend. However, the singer posted a video on his Instagram handle on October 8, to inform his fans that he had been removed from the Music spot granted to him by the SNL producers. Since the news broke, several reports have surfaced claiming that singer had been partying last weekend without a mask and was paying no heed to the social distancing guidelines from the CDC and WHO. Read on to further understand, “What did Morgan Wallen do?”

Read | Saturday Night Live's audience was paid to attend premiere episode? Read details

What did Morgan Wallen do?

A report in the New York Times stated that over the last weekend, several TikTok videos were posted online that featured Morgan celebrating in Tuscaloosa after a football victory by the University of Alabama. In these clips, the 27-year-old singer was seen drinking shots, kissing fans and also mingling in large groups sans mask. He had clearly violated many other COVID-19 guidelines as well.

Read | Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden in upcoming season of 'Saturday Night Live'; Details here

In his Instagram video, Morgan was in a hotel in New York City. He stated that he had already arrived at the hotel, before receiving a call from SNL producers. In the video, the singer went on to address his actions from the last weekend and stated, “I’m not positive for COVID but my actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership of this.”

Read | Miley Cyrus, Brad Pitt, DJ Khaled & others who made recent cameo in 'Saturday Night Live'

Furthermore, Wallen also mentioned that he had decided to take some time off the spotlight so that he could focus on bettering himself. He added that the SNL producer, Lorne Michaels had given him a lot of encouragement by telling him that the show will try to make up for this time. Saturday Night Live is a popular American sketch comedy show which airs on NBC from the company’s property at the Rockefeller Plaza.

Read | 'Saturday Night Live' goes political in 46th season opener

The show was first premiered in 1975 and has been running successfully for 46 seasons. Each episode of SNL is hosted by a celebrity guest, who usually delivers a hilarious opening monologue. The celebrity also participates in sketches with the cast. In every episode, a musical guest is also featured. The showrunners had halted its live episodes in March when a worldwide lockdown was initiated. In a tragic turn of events, the show’s longtime music coordinator Hal Willner passed away in April due to complications related to COVID-19.

Here is how fans on Twitter reacted

Me: *sees Morgan Wallen is trending* Yay! new music!



Me: *sees why he's trending* pic.twitter.com/CDKn88VtxT — Amanda Gill (@mandalynngill) October 5, 2020

every girl in Tuscaloosa waking up w covid this morning after kissing Morgan Wallen pic.twitter.com/BWou7iGW8J — abbs ⚡️ (@abbeymauldinnn) October 5, 2020

Anyone have an idea who should replace Morgan Wallen on SNL?



Everyone down here in Oklahoma, Texas, Etc: pic.twitter.com/XoECxmSvEE — Thomas D. Mooney (@_NewSlang) October 8, 2020

Image Source: Morgan Wallen (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.