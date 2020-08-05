Miley Cyrus' Vegan Diet Will Compel You To Have Healthy Eating Habits

Pop Star Miley Cyrus has been Vegan for several years now as she reportedly stopped consuming animal products since 2014. She also never fails to advocate for animal rights and has openly spoken about the health benefits that she has gained after turning vegan. A vegan diet excludes all animal-based products like meat, poultry, fish, dairy and even honey.

Not only that, but Miley has also extended her veganism into other aspects of her life too. Besides diet, Miley has expressed her support for vegan clothing in the past. For those unaware, vegan in clothing means abolishing clothes made of animal fur and skin. Several online portals have revealed exclusive details about the musician’s diet. Here’s everything that you need to know about her healthy diet.

Vegan Diet

In an interview with Vulture, Miley said that by not consuming animal products over the years she has protected herself from preventable diseases. Miley also had a vegan wedding, the guests were welcomed with a plant-based buffet. If you are curious to find out what the singer eats, her Instagram tells it all. From green smoothies to vegetables, Miley posts about it all.

Taking to Instagram, she previously posted a picture of an edible flower in a light spinach salad bowl. The picture also features her lunch wrapped filled with vegetable, lentils and sauces. These are everyday staples that anyone can mix with a variety of ingredients.

No Gluten and Diary

Cyrus reportedly adopted a strict no-gluten, no-dairy diet since 2012, which she previously credited for helping her lose weight and glowing skin. She has opened about her gluten intolerance saying that it not about weight, it is about health. According to Miley, 'Gluten is crappy’.

No Intoxicants

Although previously Miley has reportedly dabbled in illicit substances and intoxicants like cigarettes, alcohol and more. However, in her 2017 interview, she opened about quitting smoking, drugs and drinking. She said, she isn’t doing drugs or drinking alcohol. The singer expressed that she is clean right now and wants it to remain the same.

In other news, Miley Cyrus will perform at the prestigious iHeartRadio Music Festival. It is scheduled to be held on September 18 and 19. Some other major names who are associated with this year's concert are Coldplay, Khaled, Migos and Usher. Even the popular K-pop boy band BTS has been reportedly roped in to perform this year.

