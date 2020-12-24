Mohammad Rafi Quiz: Can You Guess The Name Of The Song With Just Its Lyrics?

Late playback singer Mohammad Rafi is known to be one of the greatest and the most notable singers of India from the 50s and to the late 80s. The legendary singer was known for his versatility and range of voice. During the span of his career, Mohammad Rafi recorded around 7,405 songs in all genres. And, many of us have at least one song of his on our favourite's list. On the occasion of his 96th birthday, let's take a quiz based on his life and work.
READ | Mohammad Rafi's Birthday: Did You Know He Sang Songs In All Genres Of Music?
Mohammad Rafi quiz:
1. What was the nickname given to Mohammad Rafi?
- Phekoo
- Bhekoo
- Chekoo
- None of the above
2. What was the name of Rafi's ustad who taught him classical music?
- Ustad Ahmadi Khan
- Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan
- Ustad Allah Rakha Khan
- Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
3. Which of the following was Mohammad Rafi's first solo song?
- Is duniya mein ae dilwalo
- Hindustan Ke Hum Hain
- Aji dil ho kaabu mein to
- Tera khilona toota bala
READ | Mohammad Rafi's Death Anniversary: Melodious Tracks Of The Singer Apt For Different Moods
4. Rafi's song from the film Gumnaam (1965), 'Jaan Pehechan Ho', was used on the soundtrack of which film?
- Ghost Rider
- Ghost
- Ghost World
- None of the above
5. At what age Mohammad Rafi made his first public performance?
6. Mohammad Rafi's last song was from which movie?
- Abdullah
- Dostana
- Karz
- Aas Paas
7. Where in Mumbai is Mohammad Rafi Chowk located?
- Bandra
- Andheri
- Santacruz
- Churchgate
8. Apart from Hindi, in which of these languages has Rafi sung?
- Telugu
- Marathi
- Odia
- All of the above
9. In 1945, Mohammad Rafi appeared on the screen for a song. What was the title of the song?
- Tera Jalwa Jis Ne Dekha
- Hindustan Ke Hum Hain
- Aji Dil Ho Kaaboo Mein
- Kya Hua Tera Wada
10. Rafi was honoured with one of the highest civilian awards in 1967. Which award did he bag?
- The Padma Shri Award
- The Padma Bhushan Award
- The Padma Vibhushan Award
- Bharat Ratan
11. Which of these songs did Rafi sing in Aradhana?
- Baghon Mein Bahar Hai
- Gun Guna Rahe Hai Bhanvare
- Both
- None of the above
12. After his death, which of these films was dedicated to Rafi?
- Naseeb
- Arth
- Hera Pheri
- None of the above
13. Guess the song. Here are the lyrics - "Mere tere dil ka / Tay tha ik din milna/ Jaise bahaar aane par / Tay hai phool ka khilna".
- Man Tarpata Hai Darshan Ko Aaj
- Tere Mere Sapney Ab Ek Rang Hai
- Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki
- Pukarta Chala Hoon Main
14. Guess the song. Here are the lyrics - "Ham mit chale jinke liye, ham mit chale hai jinke liye / Bin kuchh kahe woh chup chup rahe".
- Khoya Khoya Chand
- Ehsaan Tera Hoga Mujh Par
- Dil Ke Jharokhe Mein
- Khush Rahe Tu Sada
15. In the 70s', Rafi recorded fewer songs due to health condition. Which of the following was the reason?
- Cancer
- Heart disease
- Throat infection
- Liver issues
READ | Mohammad Rafi's Birthday: All The Music Directors The Legendary Artist Sang For
Answer Key
1. Pheekoo
2. Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan
3. Tera khilona toota bala
4. Ghost World
5. 13
6. Aas Paas
7. Bandra
8. All of the above
9. Tera Jalwa Jis Ne Dekha
10. The Padma Shri Award
11. Both
12. Naseeb
13. Tere Mere Sapney Ab Ek Rang Hai
14. Khoy Khoya Chand
15. Throat Infection
READ | Music Composer Pyarelal Reveals Mohammad Rafi's Morning Routine On 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.