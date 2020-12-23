Mohammad Rafi's Birthday: Did You Know He Sang Songs In All Genres Of Music?

Mohammad Rafi was a film playback singer known for many of his notable tracks. He is known to be one of the greatest and the most notable singers of India from the 50s and to the late 80s. The legendary singer was known for his versatility and range of voice. During the span of his career, Mohammad Rafi recorded around 7,405 songs in all genres. Did you know his songs varied from fast peppy songs to sad songs, ghazals and bhajans? On the occasion of Mohammad Rafi's birthday, take a look at some of his most popular tracks.

Mohammad Rafi's songs: From ghazals & bhajans to wacky numbers

Mohammad Rafi recorded his first Hindi song for the film Gaon Ki Gori in the year 1945. He recorded over a thousand Hindi songs for various Bollywood films. Some of Mohammad Rafi’s most popular songs are Baharon Phool Barsao, Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe, Dil Ke Jharokhe Mein, Churan Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Jo Wada Kiya Who Nibhana Padega, Kya Hua Tera Wada and many more. Apart from romantic Hindi songs, Mohammad Rafi also lent his voice for ghazals. Some of Rafi’s popular ghazals are Koi Sagar Dil Ko Bahlata Nahin, Hui Sham Unka Khayal Aa Gaya, Bhari Duniya Mein, Mere Mehboob Kahi Aur and Guzre Hain Aaj Ishq Mein Ham.

Apart from ghazals, romantic tracks and sad love songs, Rafi was also popular for whacky dance numbers which are considered a cult. Some of Rafi’s popular dance numbers are Badan Pe Sitare, Meri Jaan Balle Balle, Dil Deke Dekho, Baar Baar Dekho, O Haseena Zulfonwale Jaane Jahaan, Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche and Yaaho Chahe Koi Mujhe.

Mohammad Rafi's Movies

Mohammad Rafi not only lent his voice for Hindi songs but for songs in other languages like Konkani, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Odia, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Sindhi, Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Magahi and Maithili. Many Bollywood movies were specifically known for Rafi's songs rather than the characters, cast and storyline of the film. Some popular songs from Mohammad Rafi's movies are Dosti, Naya Daur, An Evening in Paris, Shaan, Neel Kamal, Aasha and Tere Ghar Ke Samne.

