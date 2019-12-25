Mohd Rafi And Lata Mangeshkar's Top Three Heartwarming Romantic Tracks

Legendary singer Mohammad Rafi, is amongst the most celebrated singers of all time. Still, many vocalists try to bring back his soulful songs through their voices. But, Bollywood still misses and mourns his loss greatly. Rafi Ji’s duet songs with Lata Mangeshkar, the beholder of the most soothing voice, is unreplaceable. Their duets are romantic and heartwarming. A true music lover will not deny that their songs were magical. Here is a list of some of the greatest hits of the duo together-

Mohd Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar hit duets

Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega

It is hard to choose some of the best songs of this duet. However, fans would agree that this is one of the most incredible songs of the duo. The lyrics of this romantic song is about two lovers yearning for each other's love filled with promises. Sung by Rafi Sahab and Lata Ji, the music is given by Roshan. The meaningful lyrics are penned down by Sahir Ludhianvi.

Aaja Teri Yaad Aayi

Aaja Teri Yaad Aayi became the love anthem for many lovers who had to stay away from each other. The song is about two lovers who miss being with each other. The song is sung by Mohd Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and Anand Bakshi. This song can make anyone miss their loved ones. It is written by Anand Bakshi himself. The song found its deeper meaning when Hema Malini and Dharmendra presented the characters so well.

Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re

Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re from the movie Geet features Mala Sinha and Rajendra Kumar. Mohammad Rafi and Lata Ji's voice brought life to this heart-melting song. It is yet another beautiful song penned down by one of Bollywood's greatest lyricist, singer and composer Anand Bakshi. The music to this romantic song was given by Kalyan Ji - Anand Ji.

