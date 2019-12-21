The Debate
Selena Gomez's 5 Songs That You Can Draw Insta-caption Inspirations From

Music

Selena Gomez is one of the pop-sensations of contemporary times with multiple chartbuster songs. Here are her 5 songs which can be used for Instagram captions

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
selena gomez

One of the most followed celebrities of all time on Instagram, Selena Gomez is a popular pop sensation who has sold over 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide. Gomez has appeared in multiple movies since her childhood and also later joined a band named Selena Gomez & the Scene with which she released albums like Kiss & Tell (2009) and A Year Without Rain (2010). She then focused to work on her debut album as a solo artist and sold a million albums as a solo artist. Millions of fans across the world await her new songs as most of them comprise deep meanings and multiple people also use those lyrics as their captions on social media, especially Instagram. Hence, here are 5 lyrics from Selena Gomez's songs that are perfect for your Instagram captions.

Also Read | Selena Gomez's Top Fashion Looks That Will Make You Go 'I Can't Get Enough'

1) Who Says

It's such a funny thing
How nothing's funny when it's you
You tell 'em what you mean
But they keep whiting out the truth
It's like a work of art
That never gets to see the light
Keep you beneath the stars
Won't let you touch the sky

Check out the whole lyrics video here: 

2) Lose You To Love Me

You promised the world and I fell for it
I put you first and you adored it
Set fires to my forest
And you let it burn
Sang off-key in my chorus

Check out the full lyrical video here: 

Also Read | Selena Gomez Ends Up Soiling Her Pants While Rushing To An Ed Sheeran Concert

3) It Ain't Me ft. Kygo

I had a dream
We were back to seventeen
Summer nights and The Libertines
Never growing up
I'll take with me
The Polaroids and the memories
But you know I'm gonna leave
Behind the worst of us

Check out the whole lyrics video here: 

4) Good For You

Gonna wear that dress you like, skin-tight
Do my hair up real, real nice
And syncopate my skin to your heart beating

Check out the whole lyrics video here:

Also Read | Selena Gomez's Whopping Net Worth That Fans Have Wanted To Know

5) Hands To Myself

My doctor say you're no good
But people say what they wanna say
And you should know if I could
I'd breathe you in every single day

Check out the whole lyrics video here:

Also Read | Selena Gomez's Best Collaborations That You Must Check Out

 

 

Published:
