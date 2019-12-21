Selena Gomez's 5 Songs That You Can Draw Insta-caption Inspirations From

One of the most followed celebrities of all time on Instagram, Selena Gomez is a popular pop sensation who has sold over 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide. Gomez has appeared in multiple movies since her childhood and also later joined a band named Selena Gomez & the Scene with which she released albums like Kiss & Tell (2009) and A Year Without Rain (2010). She then focused to work on her debut album as a solo artist and sold a million albums as a solo artist. Millions of fans across the world await her new songs as most of them comprise deep meanings and multiple people also use those lyrics as their captions on social media, especially Instagram. Hence, here are 5 lyrics from Selena Gomez's songs that are perfect for your Instagram captions.
Also Read | Selena Gomez's Top Fashion Looks That Will Make You Go 'I Can't Get Enough'
It's such a funny thing
How nothing's funny when it's you
You tell 'em what you mean
But they keep whiting out the truth
It's like a work of art
That never gets to see the light
Keep you beneath the stars
Won't let you touch the sky
You promised the world and I fell for it
I put you first and you adored it
Set fires to my forest
And you let it burn
Sang off-key in my chorus
Also Read | Selena Gomez Ends Up Soiling Her Pants While Rushing To An Ed Sheeran Concert
I had a dream
We were back to seventeen
Summer nights and The Libertines
Never growing up
I'll take with me
The Polaroids and the memories
But you know I'm gonna leave
Behind the worst of us
Gonna wear that dress you like, skin-tight
Do my hair up real, real nice
And syncopate my skin to your heart beating
Also Read | Selena Gomez's Whopping Net Worth That Fans Have Wanted To Know
My doctor say you're no good
But people say what they wanna say
And you should know if I could
I'd breathe you in every single day
Also Read | Selena Gomez's Best Collaborations That You Must Check Out
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.