Selena Gomez's 5 Songs That You Can Draw Insta-caption Inspirations From

One of the most followed celebrities of all time on Instagram, Selena Gomez is a popular pop sensation who has sold over 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide. Gomez has appeared in multiple movies since her childhood and also later joined a band named Selena Gomez & the Scene with which she released albums like Kiss & Tell (2009) and A Year Without Rain (2010). She then focused to work on her debut album as a solo artist and sold a million albums as a solo artist. Millions of fans across the world await her new songs as most of them comprise deep meanings and multiple people also use those lyrics as their captions on social media, especially Instagram. Hence, here are 5 lyrics from Selena Gomez's songs that are perfect for your Instagram captions.

Also Read | Selena Gomez's Top Fashion Looks That Will Make You Go 'I Can't Get Enough'

1) Who Says

It's such a funny thing

How nothing's funny when it's you

You tell 'em what you mean

But they keep whiting out the truth

It's like a work of art

That never gets to see the light

Keep you beneath the stars

Won't let you touch the sky

Check out the whole lyrics video here:

2) Lose You To Love Me

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off-key in my chorus

Check out the full lyrical video here:

Also Read | Selena Gomez Ends Up Soiling Her Pants While Rushing To An Ed Sheeran Concert

3) It Ain't Me ft. Kygo

I had a dream

We were back to seventeen

Summer nights and The Libertines

Never growing up

I'll take with me

The Polaroids and the memories

But you know I'm gonna leave

Behind the worst of us

Check out the whole lyrics video here:

4) Good For You

Gonna wear that dress you like, skin-tight

Do my hair up real, real nice

And syncopate my skin to your heart beating

Check out the whole lyrics video here:

Also Read | Selena Gomez's Whopping Net Worth That Fans Have Wanted To Know

5) Hands To Myself

My doctor say you're no good

But people say what they wanna say

And you should know if I could

I'd breathe you in every single day

Check out the whole lyrics video here:

Also Read | Selena Gomez's Best Collaborations That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.