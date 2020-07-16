'Taare Ginn' Singer Mohit Chauhan Amazed At A.R Rahman's Understanding Of Music

Bollywood playback singers Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal had spoken about the Dil Bechara song, Taare Ginn, and the details around it, before its release on YouTube. Mohit Chauhan was of the stance that AR Rahman’s understanding of music and the way he places it in the film is something that leaves him amazed. He also said that he and his co-singer Shreya have tried their best to deliver what was expected of them.

Mohit Chauhan amazed at AR Rahman

Bollywood love song Taare Ginn was recently released on YouTube and the response that it has been getting is encouraging and positive. The song is from the upcoming film Dil Bechara which has been creating a lot of anticipation amongst the audience lately. Previously, during an interaction with a leading daily, singers of the song, Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal had spoken about how excited they were about this piece created in collaboration with AR Rahman.

Mohit Chauhan said that he is amazed at AR Rahman’s understanding of music and the way he wonderfully plants songs into the story of the film. He said that he and Shreya Ghoshal tried their best to deliver what the maestro expected from them. He revealed that Taare Ginn is about the excitement of love and interestingly enough, he has been feeling the same way while he hopes that the listeners like it.

Shreya Ghoshal, on the other hand, opened up on how she felt about collaborating with AR Rahaman this time around. She said that from the first time she sang for AR Rahman, to the latest song in Dil Bechara, the excitement and the creative rush has been the same for her. She said that Taare Ginn is a beautiful track that showed her yet another distinctive side of the brilliant composer that AR Rahman is. Shreya Ghoshal added that Mohit Chauhan has been a fun co-singer.

Taare Ginn is a love song from the much-awaited Bollywood film, Dil Bechara. The song features lead characters Kizie and Manny, played by Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput respectively, in a romantic mood. They can be seen going out on their college prom date together while the melodious music plays in the background. They can also be seen dancing at the event while they share adorable eye contact. Have a look at the song from Dil Bechara here.

