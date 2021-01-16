Momoland's Nancy's Morphed Images To GOT7's Exit: What Was K-POP Up To This Week?

The South Korean music industry has observed a lot of commotion as far as the Kpop groups are concerned. From Momoland's Nancy's morphed images to GOT7 and JYP entertainment's news, here is what the Kpop industry was up to this week. This week was completely filled up with controversy, exit, and fans' protests.

Momoland's Nancy's morphed images

South Korean girl group MOMOLAND'S Nancy recently made headlines after manipulated photos of the singer surfaced on social media. A few days ago, MLD Entertainment, who formed the Kpop group MOMOLAND, released an official statement addressing the situation and announced taking strong legal action against the perpetrators. However, MLD Entertainment has assured fans that strong legal action will be taken against the person who took the photos and those who spread them further in an official statement. Nancy's agency also revealed that she is currently undergoing severe mental distress. Apparently, the photos were taken while the singer was changing between outfits whilst hosting the Asia Artist Awards in 2019. Now, after 15 months, the photos were leaked via a discord server and shared with more than 500 members, which later surfaced on social media as well.

GOT7 and JYP entertainment contract ends

Got7 is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014. The group consist of seven members named JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. Got7’s exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment is going to expire soon. But, Got7 would not be renewing their contract with JYP Entertainment anymore. Recently, JP Entertainment has confirmed that all the members will be leaving the agency. Got7’s last project with JYP Entertainment will be 2021’s Golden Disc Awards. Here is the official statement by JYP Entertainment -

'Hello. This is JYP Entertainment. JYP has held thorough discussions with the GOT7 members ahead of the expiration of their exclusive contract on January 19. As a result, both sides have agreed not to renew the contract while hoping for a fresh future. GOT7 has performed exceptionally as a global idol group that represents K-pop since their debut on January 16, 2014. We genuinely thank GOT7 for being part of the growth of K-pop and JYP, as well as I GOT7 and all fans who have been a source of motivation to GOT7’s activities with their endless support since their debut. Our official relationship ends here'

The past 7 years have been the best years of my life. Nothing is coming to an end, just the beginning. The seven of us are going to continue to bring you guys the best version of us till the end. #GOT7FOREVER pic.twitter.com/WnRK852Txd — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) January 10, 2021

BTS' Jimin's fans

According to reports from Koreaboo, a BTS fan group called Mochi Union took to their official Twitter handle in order to share Jimin’s photos and photos of the protest trucks stationed in South Korea. A Jimin fan group on social media has revealed that Big Hit Entertainment has been “mismanaging” Jimin and “preventing him from rising”. The fan group also went ahead to accuse Big Hit Entertainment of not protecting BTS’ Jimin from rumours and false comments too. The fan group, named Mochi Union, has made a written statement against the Big Hit Entertainment and shared it on their official Twitter handle.

In response to Big Hit’s handling of Jimin's antis and the long-term suppression of personal resource, we don’t want to be silent any more. We make a truck protest, hoping that the company can perform its duty seriously.#RespectJimin#BeFairToJimin #FreeJimin pic.twitter.com/uLQrg5Jnqn — MOCHI UNION (@guardiansofpjm) January 13, 2021

The statement has mentioned that Big Hit Entertainment has been “inefficient” while dealing with Jimin’s antics and has not planned Jimin’s career. They have accused Big Hit Entertainment of even hiding BTS member Jimin’s achievements in order to “suppress him”. “Serious negligence of duty” is what they stated to be the reason for this “truck protest”.

