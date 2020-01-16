Vijay Sethupathi's 42nd Birthday: Lesser-known Facts About The 'Super Deluxe' Actor

Known for his versatility, south actor Vijay Sethupathi celebrates his 42nd birthday on January 16, 2020. He has left a lasting impression on the audience with his exceptional performances in films like Super Delux and Vikrama Vedha among others. he started his career playing minor supporting roles for over five years. In 2010, he marked Thenmerku Paruvakaatru as his first project in the lead role.

In an acting career of more than 10 years, Vijay Sethupati has featured as the lead character for around 25 movies across different south Indian languages. He has also bagged the Filmfare Award of Tamil Industry for two consecutive years- 2018 and 2019 for his performance in Vikram Vedha and 96 respectively. He also bagged the Filmfare award for the Best Actor in 2019. There are many other lesser-known facts about the Super Delux actor:

Reportedly, the Pizza actor was a below-average student during his schooling days. According to a report, he never showed his interest in sports or extra curriculum activities. Before starting his career he joined a theatre, Koothu Patrai, as an accountant. Later, he gradually started taking interest in acting.

Reportedly, due to unstable financial condition, he opted for many jobs for his pocket money. Reportedly, he went to Dubai also for a better lifestyle, as he was offered a salary four times more than what he earned in India. The report states that he met his wife Jasiee there, and the two dated for a while before getting married in 2003.

Vijay Sethupathi has two children Surya and Shreeja. Reportedly, he kept the name of his son in the memory of his school friend, who died during their school days. His son has played Sethupathi's younger version in his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, released in 2015.

(Cover Picture Courtesy: Vijay Sethupati's Instagram)

