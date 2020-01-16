Vijay Sethupathi's Birthday: 'Vikram Vedha' & Other Unconventional Roles Of Makkal Selvan

Vijay Sethupathi, who started his acting career with small-time roles in movies like Gilli, Pudhu Pettai, Lee, and others, made his lead role debut with Kartik Subbaraj's Pizza. The movie, released in 2012, breathed a new lease to Vijay's acting career. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, the actor has managed to impress the audiences with his acting chops. On the eve of Vijay Sethupathi's birthday, here are some unconventional roles of the Tamil actor, every Vijay Sethupathi fan must watch.

Top five unconventional roles of Vijay Sethupathi

Super Deluxe (2019)

Playing the role of a transgender, was Vijay Sethupathi in this Thiagarajan Kumararaja directorial. The movie, starring Sethupathi, Fahad Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, and Samantha Ruth Pratap in the lead, narrates the tale of an unfaithful wife, a trans woman, and an angry son, who find themselves in a difficult situation. Released in 2019, the movie managed to garner wide appreciation from the critics, especially for Vijay Sethupathi's performance as a transgender.

Vikram Vedha (2017)

Sethupathi played the role of a gangster in this Gayatri-Pushkar directorial. The movie, starring Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, narrates the tale of a cop and a gangster, who engage in a series of thrilling encounters. Released in 2017, the movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of that year. Vijay Sethupathi's perplexing character of Vedha was widely appreciated by the critics and audiences.

96 (2018)

The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead, narrates the tale of two childhood sweethearts, who meet at their school reunion. The C. Prem Kumar directorial was the talk of the town, for its intriguing storyline and the scintillating musical score by Govind Menon. Released in 2018, the movie has been remade in Telugu and Kannada.

Dharmadurai (2016)

The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, narrates the story of a doctor, who takes the road less travelled to achieve success and recognition. The Seenu Ramaswamy directorial could not generate great box office reception but was appreciated for its non-glossy portrayal and its humble storyline.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018)

The Mani Ratnam directorial has an ensemble cast consisting of Arvind Swamy, T.R. Silambarasan, Arjun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead. It narrates the tale of three brothers, who get embroiled in a family feud. The movie, released in 2018, has Vijay Sethupathi playing the antagonist.

