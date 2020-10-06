Monali Thakur's Father Shakti Passes Away; Singer Says 'you Went Away Like A King!'

On October 5, veteran singer-actor Shakti Thakur breathed his last at his residence in Kolkata at the age of 73, following a cardiac arrest. To pay a tribute, Shakti's singer-daughter Monali Thakur took to her social media handle and wrote an emotional post for him along with a couple of pictures. In a brief caption, Monali wrote, "Sri Sakti Thakur.. my father, my all.. the core of my existence, my biggest critic and cheerleader and my Teacher.. the Angelic hand above my head".

Monali Thakur's father passes away

The 34-year-old singer further added, "I had never seen a more kind hearted and a more humble person in my life.. not jack of all trades but truly master of many.. his humility surprised me throughout my life.. a brain too efficient for others to catch up to him..

I started dreaming because of you Baba.. seeing you spread magic with your talent and spirit and cheerfulness.. your strength made me want to be strong like you.. I am a heartbroken but an immensely proud daughter Baba.. And I will make you proud with everything I do in life.. I will continue following your steps and will only spread love".

While showering love on her late dad, Thakur wrote, "I am and always will be forever grateful to you for your priceless, unparalleled Love that you gave me.. And I know there is no one else on earth who can love me the way you have loved me and you still do.. even while leaving you gave us no trouble.. you went away like a King!". Before signing off, Monali added, "Mother Nature kept my prayers and didn’t make you suffer.. you went peacefully.. because Almighty takes care of such rare beautiful souls like you". Scroll down to take a look at Monali Thakur's post for late father Shakti Thakur.

Shakti Thakur's death

On the other side, extending condolence to Shakti Thakur's death, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that his death was an “irreparable loss to the music world”. “Saddened to hear the news of Shakti Thakur’s demise. A noted playback singer in Bengali and Hindi films and an actor, Shakti Thakur gained popularity in the 80s as one of the contemporary modern music artists. His death is an irreparable loss to the music world,” the CM wrote in a tweet.

