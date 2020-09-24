Moneybagg Yo's Net Worth Will Leave You Absolutely Stunned, Read Details

Demario DeWayne White, Jr. is better known by his stage name Moneybagg Yo. The 29-year-old American Rapper has gained a lot of popularity in recent years and is currently to Yo Gotti's record label. Moneybagg Yo recently made headlines when fans speculated that he had been the target of the Las Vegas shooting that took place outside the Aria Resort & Casino. The Memphis rapper was celebrating his 29th birthday in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept 22 when the incident occurred.

Moneybagg Yo took to his Instagram handle on Sept 23 and informed his fans that he was not the target behind the shooting and proceeded to share more videos of him chilling with his friends. The Rapper was seen hanging out with his friends in his brand new Maybach SUV which was a birthday gift from his girlfriend Ari Fletcher. Read on to find out, “What is Moneybagg Yo’s net worth?”

Moneybagg Yo's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Memphis, Tennessee Rapper is worth close to $4 million. In addition to working with multiple music labels, the 29-year-old rapper also owns his own label Bread Gang Music Group. Most of Moneybagg’s wealth comes from his successful albums.

His first two projects debuted at No. 5 and No. 16 on the Billboard 200, respectively. The rapper’s most successful album so far is Time Served which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in 2020. The report further reveals that Moneybagg Yo's first mixtapes 2 Heartless and Bet On Me were both released in 2018. The mixtape reached #9 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

While the rapper is currently signed to Yo Gotti's record label Collective Music Group, he has also signed distribution deals with Diplomat Records under Def Jam. Some of DeWayne’s most popular albums are Reset, 43va Heartless and Time Served. Some of his best performing mixtapes are La Familia, Relentless, Federal Reloaded, 4 The Hard Way, Heartless and etc.

Who is Moneybagg Yo’s Girlfriend?

The Tennessee rapper is currently dating social media star Ariana “Ari” Fletcher. The couple often shares pictures with one another on their social media handles. According to a report on Cheatsheet, Moneybagg’s previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion was highly publicised too. But the two singers broke up in 2019.

The Rapper also has multiple children from his previous relationships. In a 2017 interview with Shade 45, he revealed that he had seven children. He also claimed that he was in good terms with all of his children's mothers.

However, it looks as though the rapper has had one more daughter since 2017. He often shares pictures with his baby girl named Spring. In his 2017 interview, Moneybagg Yo said that when he dropped out of high school in 12th grade, he had already had two or three children by then.

Promo Image Source: Moneybagg (Instagram)

