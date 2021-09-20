MTV VMAs: FCC Gets Complaints About Performances From Normani, Teyana Taylor & Madonna

Popstars Madonna, Teyana Taylor, and Normani have landed into legal trouble after complaints to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over alleged vulgar performances at MTV's VMAs. According to complaints obtained by TMZ, it seems that the three prominent stars have disappointed the viewers.

The three stars have received backlash after sexually explicit content they showcased through their MTV VMAs performance on Normani's hit single 'Wild Side'. According to the International outlet, a viewer through the complaint letter stated that it "This programming was on at 9 pm, our children were with us watching TV. We had to make them leave the room during this porno ceremony." Another viewer described seeing Normani "move upward until she was able to stick her crotch directly in Teyana's face and on the girl's lips exhibiting oral s*x."

Complaints against Madonna, Teyana Taylor, and Normani for their explicit performance

Talking about the 63-year-old pop icon, a complaint obtained by TMZ states that her wardrobe was too risqué, and she appeared to be drunk at the start of the show. The viewers were also upset with the organisers for not issuing a warning before the performances that it might contain an 18 plus content and would be inappropriate for small children to watch. A person from Tennessee said that the performance 'this was so extreme and should NEVER have been allowed to be on any TV show.'

The latest edition of MTV Video Music Awards, which concluded on September 12, was a star-studded affair. Several singers marked their presence at the musical event, from Madonna, Jennifer Lopez to Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, and Shawn Mendes. Apart from creating magic with their performances, an array of talented stars took home the awards. Justin Bieber won artist of the year, whereas K-pop band BTS, nominated in several categories, won the Best Group of the Year honour. According to various media reports, Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion scored the maximum nominations at this year's MTV VMAs. While receiving the award, the Baby singer said in his speech how music had become a therapeutic companion during the COVID-19 pandemic for him and everyone.

Image: AP