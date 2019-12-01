Nick Jonas' Iconic Songs That Ruled The Music Charts Before 'Sucker'

Nick Jonas is the youngest member of the boy band The Jonas Brothers which encompasses his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas as well. Nick is currently a judge for the NBC singing competition reality show titled The Voice. Apart from being a singer, Nick is also an actor, whose upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level featuring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart is set to release in December. Apart from appearing on films and shows, Nick is seen touring the world along with his brothers for shows and concerts. Here are some of Nick Jonas's top hits that will make you realise why the star is so popular.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra And Rani Mukerji Sport A Similar Sabyasachi Ensemble. Who Wore It Better?

Nick Jonas popular songs

Jealous

Released in 2014, Jealous is considered to be the best Nick Jonas song till date according to the billboard charts. The song received numerous accolades and nominations from the critics as well as the fans. The song saw the extra media attention as it featured Nick's then-girlfriend Olivia Culpo in the music video.

Chains

Nick Jonas who started his individual career as a solo artist has some of the iconic songs in his discography. The song Chains is written by Jason Evigan, Ammar Malik and Danny Parker. The R & B music of the song was different from The Jonas Brothers' usual music compositions and was the USP of the song. Nick's singing was compared with American singers Justin Timberlake and Miguel in this song.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Says, She Will Never Dare To Sing A Duet With Nick Jonas; Know Why

Close

The song Close featured Tove Lo in the song increasing the charm of the song. The song was released in Nick's third studio album Last Year Was Complicated in 2016. The song's lyrics are credited to Robin Fredriksson, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, Mattias Larsson, and Tove Lo as well. Even Priyanka Chopra danced to the tunes of Close and it was considered as a visual treat for Nickyanka fans.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas With A Unique Desi Nickname; Find Out

Nick Jonas News

Nick Jonas's personal life is something that attracts a lot of tabloid columns and paparazzi attention as well. Nick Jonas is married to Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and the couple celebrated their first anniversary on December 1. Recently, Nick and Priyanka celebrated their first Thanksgiving together and the internet went gaga over their social media posts. Apart from his singing tours, Nick Jonas appeared in the movie Midway in 2019 and is currently shooting for Chaos Walking to be released next year.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Posts An Adorable Picture With Husband Nick Jonas On Thanksgiving

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.