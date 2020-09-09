'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke' Actor Shaheer Sheikh Pens A Motivating Poem; Wins Fans' Heart

Shaheer Sheikh is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. The actor and model is best known for playing the lead characters in shows like Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The actor has often been praised for his versatile acting and on-screen presence by the audience. Recently, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke actor shared a self-written poem about building one’s self for a better future. Read further ahead.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes’ On-screen Chemistry Was Better With Shaheer Sheikh Or Parth Samthaan?

Shaheer Sheikh’s heart-touching poem

Shaheer Sheikh is not only a very popular Indian television actor but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Shaheer Sheikh never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the eyes of the fans to watch. Recently, on August 8, 2020, Shaheer Sheikh took to his official Twitter handle to share a poem about building one’s self for a better future, penned by himself.

Sabse muskurake milo..

Mushkil he sahi par

Mohoobat ka rasta chuno.

Apne aane vaalee peedhiyon keliye

thodi si saans bacha ke chalo.

Mehnat karo aur khud ke liye

ek mazboot behtar Hindustaan chuno.

Ss — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) September 8, 2020

The English translation of the poem is, “Meet everyone with a smile on your face. Even if it’s difficult, always choose the way of love. Leave some of the good deeds and fresh air for the coming generations while moving forward. Work hard and choose a strong and better India for yourself”. The actor ended the tweet with his own initials “SS”, that confirms that the poem has been written by the talented actor himself.

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh’s Career Graph From 'Kya Mast Hai Life' To 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'

Just as Shaheer Sheikh shared the poem on the internet it went viral in no-time. The tweet received over 900 retweets and over 4,900 likes. Many fans spammed the comment section of the tweet by praising the poem written by Shaheer Sheikh and calling him an “all-rounder”.

Damn🔥🔥 You are just an all-rounder be it acting, dancing, writing shayari you just do it so smoothly. I am just crazily following since 2009 from kmhl...to now yrhpk ❤️ — MRUNMAYEE SAWANT (@pilot_in_being) September 8, 2020

"Sabse muskara ke milo"

Thank you so much for these beautiful an inspiring lines Shaheer 😊



Aapki yeh muskarahat kisi ki muskan ki wajah ban jaye...isse jyada khoobsurat aur kya hoga🤗❤️ — Shilpy Gupta 🕊️🐥🦜🐦 (@imShilpy_S) September 8, 2020

Also Read | Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update For August 18, 2020: Mishti And Abir's Fun Banter

Shaheer you surely made our day a little more brighter and a little more happier. You're an entire rainbow Shaheer. Thank you. #ShaheerSheikh @Shaheer_S 😍😍 — Udita (@ujb2508) September 8, 2020

That last line really evoked a deep https://t.co/seijbZRvBb are beyond all nasty communal debates. I wish every citizen were having mindset like you. All the best for your life journey. 😊 — Debasmita Deb (@DebasmitaDeb10) September 9, 2020

Beautiful thought ❤️

I can feel the positive vibes when you post something 🌺

Thank you Shaheeraa !! You just made my day ❤️ we were really missing your presence here !!

Hope you are doing well.. take care ❤️

We all love you Soo much ❤️ — Mou || Only Shaheer matters (@Mou2602) September 8, 2020

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For August 17, 2020: Mishti Is Pregnant

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.