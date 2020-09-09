Aamir Ali Refuses To Do 'Bigg Boss 14' Despite Being Offered A Hefty Amount?

A huge reason for the popularity of the Indian television reality show, Bigg Boss depends upon the contestants of the show. While many celebrities look forward to getting such a huge opportunity to be a part of the show, others seem to rather let this opportunity slide as there is too much that a celebrity puts on stake inside the BB house. A similar case happened recently, when Indian television and movie actor, Aamir Ali refused to take part in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, even after being offered a large amount.

Also Read | Akanksha Puri Opens Up About The Rumours Of Her Being A Part Of 'Bigg Boss 14'; Read

Aamir Ali refuses Bigg Boss 14

While there have been names of many celebrities that are making rounds for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 14, but the one name that the makers of the show are extremely keen on adding to the show is the Indian television and movie actor, Aamir Ali.

The popular media personality had been approached by the makers for the previous seasons of Bigg Boss 13 as well, but this year the channel has been even more persistent towards bringing the actor on board due to the controversies about his personal life.

A source has informed that the budgets are tight this year but despite that, one of the highest sums has been offered to Aamir Ali. The source informed that he is a well-known face and while many female contestants have been locked for the show, the popular male contestants are yet to be locked. Even though the channel has offered a lucrative deal to Aamir Ali, the actor hasn't agreed. Other names that are speculated to join Bigg Boss 14 are that of Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkani, Nia Sharma, Naina Singh, etc.

Also Read | Mahika Sharma To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14? Read Details

While the 13th season of the show had started on October 1 last year, this year the shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October, also adding that Bigg Boss 14 will be having a jungle theme. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 14' Release Date Out Now: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 To Premiere On This Date

Even though the production house and the channel will be adopting the necessary safety measures, everything including the rules of the game show to the tasks and the wild card entries will apparently remain unchanged. Alll the 16 contestants will be tested for having the virus before being sent inside the house. The entire Bigg Boss 14 set, as well as all the items inside the house, will be completely sanitised before the show starts. Just like Bigg Boss 13, the set will be constructed at Film City this year too.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Dalljiet Kaur & Other Shocking Evictions In Shows History

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.