Narendra Chanchal Passes Away: List Of The Bollywood Tracks Sung By The Legendary Musician

Known for singing devotional songs, singer Narendra Chanchal breathed his last in Delhi today, on January 22, 2021. The Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye singer passed away at the age of 80 in Apollo Hospital and condolences have been pouring in from celebrities and his fans ever since. Read on to know more about the late singer and his popular Hindi film tracks.

Narendra Chanchal's songs

Legendary religious singer, known for his hymns and Hindi film songs, Narendra Chanchal's demise came as a shock to his fans and followers. He was born in a Punjabi family in Amritsar in 1940 and since he grew up in a religious atmosphere, he decided to take up the same path and started singing bhajan and aartis. He sang his first Bollywood song in 1973 for the Rishi Kapoor starrer Bobby. Here is a list of some tracks sung by the legendary singer.

Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo

Narendra Chanchal sang his first Hindi film song for the 1973 flick Bobby and went on to win the Filmfare Award for the Best Male Playback Singer. The movie starred Rishi Kapoor in his first leading role, opposite Dimple Kapadia in her debut role. The lyrics of the song were penned by Raj Kavi Inderjeet Singh Tulsi and the film's music composers were the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo.

Main Benaam Ho Gaya

Chanchal gave his voice in the 1974 Amitabh Bachchan starrer Benaam and sang Main Benaam Ho Gaya. The film's cast included Moushumi Chatterjee and Prem Chopra, apart from Big B. Other tracks in the thriller film were Ek Din Hansana, Aa Raat Jaati Hai Chupke Se among others.

Baki Kuchh Bacha To Mahangayi Maar Gayi

His next track was Baki Kuchh Bacha To Mahangayi Maar Gayi in the film, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, which boasted of an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman. This song was the longest track in the film and lasted for 8 minutes and 51 seconds. It also featured Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh, and Jani Babu Qawwal as well. The music composers of the 1974 film were Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

Tu Ne Mujhe Bulaya

Narendra Chanchal sang his next Bollywood track for the 1980 film Aasha, which starred Jeetendra and Reena Roy as the leads. His track Tu Ne Mujhe Bulaya also featured Mohammad Rafi and the music composers for this drama film were also the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo. Mohammad Rafi sang most of the songs in the film with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hain Mata Ne Bulaya Hain

The song Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hain Mata Ne Bulaya Hain is in the 1983 film Avtaar and stars Rajesh Khanna and Shabana Azmi. Along with Narendra Chanchal, the track was sung by Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor too. The majority of the songs in the film including Uparwale Tera Jawab Nahin, Yeh Saari Duniya Hai Aati Jaati, and Yaaron Utho, Chalo, Bhaago, Daudo were sung by Kishore Kumar.

Huye Hain Kuchh Aise Wo Humse Paraye

Huye Hain Kuchh Aise Wo Humse Paraye is a track in the 2000 film Anjaane. The cast of the film included Raveena Tandon and Vivek Mushran as its leads. The music director for the movie was Rajesh Roshan and Narendra Chanchal was also accompanied by Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam in this track.

