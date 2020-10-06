New Punjabi Song 'Sauda' Released, Check Out Natasha Iyer's Acting Debut In Music Video

Actor-model Natashaa Iyer, who is a well-known name in the digital world, made her debut with a music video titled Sauda. The video was released on the Knockking Beats YouTube channel. The music video is shot in various locations across Mauritius.

Sauda tells the story of an adventurous newly wedded bride who goes on a self-exploration because she is ignored by her workaholic husband even on their honeymoon. Natashaa Iyer has starred in over 50+ television and digital commercials. Sauda marks the start of her full-fledged acting journey.

In a media statement, Natashaa shared her experience by saying that acting makes you live many lives in one. She added that having worked in television commercials for a long time, this digital transition was a satisfying experience. She also shared that commercials are a more purpose-driven kind of communication, music videos have more scope for an actor. She also added that she is trying to make the most of it and is eager to explore more as well.

Speaking about the concept of the song, Natashaa Iyer shared that Sauda is an excellent combination of folk music with a touch of chic. The song is dedicated to all the free-spirited women. Explaining the concept of the song, Natashaa Iyer shared that the song is about a girl who leaves her husband who is working even on their honeymoon and goes out to explore the city all by herself.

She also added that she doesn’t know if it is appropriate to say this but the song felt like it had an essence of Kangana Ranaut’s character Rani from the film Queen. Natashaa felt an adrenaline rush when the director was narrating the story to her. This project felt like a moment of epiphany to her.

Viewers have commented on the video that they loved the song and are even listening to it on loop. Some have even congratulated Natashaa and the director for their work in the song. Natashaa Iyer has worked television commercials for top brands like Pizza Hut, Byjus, Royal Enfield, TVS, B4u Network, Big Bazaar, Hyundai, and many more. The song is inspired by Punjabi folk. The composition of the song is done by Samir Saptiskar and is directed by Samir Khan. Natashaa Iyer and the crew shot the song in Mauritius for three days.

See the song here:

Image courtesy- PR agency

