Niti Taylor's Career Graph: From Her Shows, Music Videos To South Movies, Know It All Here

Niti Taylor was declared as the highest placed newcomer in a UK based newspaper. She started her career as a Television actor at the age of 15. She appeared on the show Pyaar Ka Bandhan and went on to appear in several other TV shows. Take a look at Niti Taylor’s career graph, to know her journey to stardom from appearing in TV shows to music videos and movies.

Niti Taylor's career graph

Niti Taylor started her career with the show Pyaar ka Bandhan and rose to fame when she started appearing in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Her on-screen chemistry with Parth Samthaan gained her immense popularity. Niti Taylor portrayed the character of Nandini Murthy on the show. The show focused on the importance of friendship, along with other relationships including romance and family relations. The show also starred actors Ayaz Ahmed, Veebha Anand, Utkarsh Gupta, Charlie Chauhan and Kishwer Merchant.

Also Read: 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' Actors Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan's Friendship Is Just Adorable; See

After the show, se appeared in the music video Parindey Ka Pagalpan, opposite actor Siddharth Gupta. She also appeared in a Punjabi music video Cappucino opposite Abhishek Verma. Niti Taylor made her debut in movies with the Telugu film Mem Vayasuku Vacham in 2012. She was seen opposite actor Tanis and played the character of Dil, in the film. She also appeared in another Telugu film Pelli Pustakam, opposite actor Rahul Ravindran. She portrayed the character of a girl named Niti. Thefilm was a remake of a Korean film, My Little Bride.

Also Read: Niti Taylor's Movies List; From 'Mem Vayasuku Vacham' To 'Pelli Pustakam'

Niti Taylor's shows

Niti Taylor appeared in more than 10 Indian TV shows. She has appeared in various TV shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Savdhaan India, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Webbed. Apart from Kaisi Hai Yaariyaan which was her breakthrough show, Niti Taylor is also known for her roles in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ghulaam, Laal Ishq and Ishqbaaz.

Along with movies and TV shows, Niti Taylor has also appeared in several music videos. After Vikas Gupta’s Parinda ka Pagalpan, Niti Taylor also appeared in Big Dhillon’s music video Gussa and music videos of songs Halka Halka Suroor Hai, Fans Nahi Friends and Mere Yaar.

Also Read: Niti Taylor To Join The Cast As Lead In Balaji Telefilms’ Next Show? Know More

Also Read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Makers Approached Kanchi Singh, Niti Taylor To Play Gehna?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.