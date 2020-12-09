'Nayan' Song Cast: Know Who Stars In The Romantic Number By Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali is one a roll as she has been delivering back-to-back super hit songs. The singer released her latest song Nayan on December 8, 2020. The song has been sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Jubin Nautiyal.

Nayan song is about a girl who is a fresher in a college. She gets ragged by her seniors to woo a fellow senior. This leads to both of them actually falling in love with each other. If one wants to know Nayan song cast, this article provides all the details.

Cast of Nayan song

Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani has played the character of a fresher student in the college. She is shown to be wearing glasses and appears to be geeky. She is being given the task of wooing a senior student as a part of a dare. She is one of the cutest of Nayan song cast.

Ansh Duggal

Ansh has played the character of the cute senior who Dhvani is supposed to woo. She actually likes him and sings a song for him as well. Ansh later realises that Dhvani is actually cute and likes her back.

Urja Sharma

Urja has played the character of the arrogant and bossy senior. She has two other girls following her around all day. She wants everyone to obey her and always wants to have the last say in things. Urja is the one who gives Dhvani the task to woo Ansh and little did she know that they both would fall in love.

Nidhi Sharma

Nidhi is one of the two girls who keep following Urja around like her sidekicks. She is equally mean and arrogant to Dhvani. She likes to think that she owns the place. She is one of the meanest of Nayan song cast.

Isha Shah

Isha is the other of the two girls who is Urja’s fellow bully. She supports Urja is every mean thing she does. Like Nidhi, she, too, likes to think that she owns the place. She is one of the meanest of Nayan song cast.

Ariz Qureshi

Ariz is Dhvani’s best friend. He supports Dhvani through her thick and thin. He was the happiest when Dhvani and Ansh pair up. He is one of the cutest of Nayan song cast.

See the song here:

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the song

