Ben Smith Opens Up About His Failed Suicide Attempts To Tayshia Adams On The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette is one of the most-watched dating reality shows. In what comes as a shocking revelation from one of the contestants, Ben Smith has opened up about his past suicide attempts. In an intimate conversation with Tayshia Adams, he has opened up about his trauma. Read ahead to know more.

Ben Smith's suicide attempt

On the December 8, 2020’s episode, contestant Ben Smith has opened up about his past suicide attempts. In an attempt to get closer to Tayshia Adams, he has revealed his vulnerable side. He revealed that the year 2018 was a tough time for him.

He further said that he had left the Army and was also suffering from a back injury. He broke his back because of an injury suffered during his service. He was quoted saying that the Army did not work out for him. Ben Smith also revealed that he could barely walk up the steps and was living in a city which was expensive.

Further adding about his elaborating about his failed suicide attempts in 2018-2019, Ben Smith said that he suffered from eating disorders. He also emotionally added that he did not mean to throw this information at Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette. Even his sister does not know of all this but she will know now.

He added that he did not want to burden anybody with his problems. Ben also expressed gratitude towards his sister by saying that she helped him get through this difficult phase. He also said that he owed her everything. Ben Smith’s suicide attempt comes after going through a tough time. He further said that his life was very dark and he did not know how to ask for help.

Upon hearing this, Tayshia gave him a date rose. She also told him that she was incredibly happy that he was here. Then, facing the camera she told that this was the breakthrough that they both needed in their relationship.

The Bachelorette 2020 cast includes Ben Smith, Blake Moynes, Brendan Morais, Ivan Halls, Noah Erb and Zac Clark among others. The show is currently airing in its 16th season. The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8 PM on ABC network.

Image courtesy- @benveesmith Instagram

