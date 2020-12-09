Anasuya Bharadwaj To Be Cast As Silk Smitha In Upcoming Biopic? Picture Sparks Rumours

Anasuya Bharadwaj has amassed a huge fan following because of her stellar performances in south-Indian films and also as a television presenter. She is also quite active on social media and lets her fans and followers know of her whereabouts. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture of her dress as Silk Smitha and which sparked talks that she is set to play the character of the South Indian actress in her upcoming biopic. Read to know more.

Anasuya Bharadwaj as Silk Smitha

In a recently shared picture by Anasuya Bhardwaj on Instagram, the actor dropped the hint that she might be working on a biopic based on Silk Smitha. She has shared a black and white of her looking into the mirror is appeared to be wearing a saree. She has worn bangles and anklets as well. Anasuya is also seen sporting a huge nose ring in the picture.

In the caption of the photo, she wrote that she is living through another good story. She also hinted that it was a Kollywood film and that her look was inspired by Silk Smitha. This is what her caption read, ‘Living through another good story. #newBeginnings #Kollywood #Tamizh ðŸ§¿ðŸ¤žðŸ»ðŸ¥°PC: @gaurinaidu ðŸ”¥ Reference: #SilkSmitha garu ðŸ˜Œ’.

Anasuya’s post garnered 67K likes and is still counting. Fans are loving this look if Anasuya. Her fans have commented on the picture by using the fire and the red heart emoji. See their reactions here:

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a Kollywood film was announced in October which was said to be a Silk Smitha biopic. The movie will be directed by KS Manikandan. The movie was expected to commence in November. Now, rumours are rife that Anasuya Bhardwaj is going to play the role of Silk Smitha.

Anasuya Bharadwaj's movies have been well-received by the audiences. She has been a part of some of the blockbuster films. Some of the most popular of Anasuya Bharadwaj’s movies are Kshanam, Rangasthalam, Meeku Maathrame Cheptha and Yatra. She has also been the host of many popular shows like A Date with Anasuya, Blockbuster and One - No More Silly Games.

She will next be seen in the movie Pushpa which is an action thriller film directed by Sukumar. The film will also star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The shooting of the film was halted because of the pandemic.

