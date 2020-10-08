NCT Dream Releases 'Déjà Vu,' Reuniting With Mark From Album RESONANCE Pt. 1

The track Déjà Vu will be released with the full album of NCT Dream. The album is titled RESONANCE Pt. 1. The name of the album hints at more such releases by the group in the future. The fun, colourful music video of RESONANCE Pt. 1’s Déjà Vu is accompanied by young, sleek fashion looks of the members. The track was released earlier today on October 8, 2020. The dance track boasts of hip-hop beats with a tinge of pop and dance lyrics.

NCT's Déjà Vu out now with fun, funky elements

The track is the first release of all the sub-units that will be part of RESONANCE Pt. 1. According to a report by Soompi, a Korean media portal, the album will have tracks from all 23 members in sub-units like NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV. The full album is going to be released on October 12, 2020.

NCT's members

NCT Dream team has released their latest music video Déjà Vu. The six members are reuniting with Mark, who was not seen in the last venture of the group. The last music video Ridin by NCT Dream has only six members without Mark. All the original members Jaemin, Jisung, Jeno, Renjun, Chenle, and Haechan alongside Mark Lee can be seen jamming to the catchy beats of Déjà Vu.

Check out the teaser images for NCT's Déjà Vu

Check out NCT's members’ stills that was shared ahead of Déjà Vu’s release-

Similarities I found in NCT Dream’s Deja Vu teaser & their older concepts; a very short thread ✨ pic.twitter.com/Hlyh7vmLFo — ˗ˋˏ𝚂↔𝚂ˎˊ˗ // 7 DREAM 🔪🖤 (@renhyuckprint) October 8, 2020

What does NCT stand for?

The name NCT stands for "Neo Culture Technology" which represents the Hallyu localization project. The main aim of the group is to have as many sub-units as possible. The group NCT has 23 members at the moment, and this number will only increase in the future as per the official website of NCT. The concept was ideated by the founder of the group’s management agency, SM’s Lee Soo Man. He created a group which will have no limit. NCT members witnessed two new additions this month alone. Shotaro and Sungchan are the latest additions to the group. NCT is one of the largest groups in the history of K-pop, as reported by AllKpop.

