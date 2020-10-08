'My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho' Ending Explained; A Flashback To The Hit 2010 Drama

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho's plot revolves around the life of a nine-tailed fox, or a Gumiho (which is a mystical creature in Korean mythology). In the drama, Gu Mi Ho wishes to transform into a human. Her ultimate aim is to have a peaceful, normal life. Shin Min Ah was essaying the role of Gu Mi Ho and Park Seon Ju and Gil-dal in her previous lives. Gil-dal was locked up inside a painting for wrongly acquitted claims.

According to the storyline, she ate men to have ‘beauty and immortality’. However, the painting is then unlocked by Cha Dae Woong. Lee Seung Gi was essaying the role of Cha Dae Woong in My Girlfriend is a Gumiho. Because he opens the long-forgotten painting, Gu Mi Ho is stuck by Dae Woong’s side.

She initially threatens Dae Woong, that ‘she can eat men’ but later Dae Woong finds out that she simply longes ‘to be a human’. However, it is impossible due to the age-old story stuck by a Gumiho. No Min Woo essayed the role of Park Dong Joo in the reel story. He is someone who wishes to catch Gu Mi Ho and put her back into the painting to keep her from fulfilling her wish to become a human. However, Cha Dae Woong and Park Dong Joo both end up developing feelings for Gu Mi Ho.

Here are some highlights from the drama

Gu Mi Ho has limited time on her hands to fulfil her wish of becoming a human, getting married and living happily ever after. The drama gets a twist when Gu Mi Ho’s tails disappear one by one. Gu Mi Ho later develops feelings for Cha Dae Woong further in My Girlfriend is a Gumiho plot.

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho episode 16

One day, Cha Dae Woong is on the brink of death and that is when Gu Mi Ho gives her bead, her energy to him. Dae Wong is then saved. Park Dong Joo, on the other hand, plays tricks on Gu Mi Ho and tells her that if the human she is in love with accepts her bead wilfully, then she can become a human after 100 days. However, he hid important information that she reclaiming the bead will take the human’s life, Dae Woong's in this case.

My Girlfriend is a Gumiho ending explained

When Mi Ho finally finds out that she has been tricked, she makes the decision that she will let the bead be with Dae Woong. When Dae Woong finds out that Mi Ho will pass away as soon as the ninth tail disappears, he starts weeping. He confesses his love to her. However, it is too late, she has to leave the human world before 100 days with one tail left. Gumiho then goes back into the painting.

Ending of My Girlfriend is a Gumiho

However, during My Girlfriend is a Gumiho episode 16, Gu Mi Ho returns. She is seen sitting next to Woong. According to the plot, Gu Mi Ho lets go of her wish to become a human, now she will live as a fox in human form on the condition of being accepted by her true love. Dae Woong does not think twice and accepts her as she is. The bead remains with Dae Woong, and Mi Ho lives on the energy given by love, her one true love. During the My Girlfriend is a Gumiho episode 16, the two even tie the knot and live happily ever after.

