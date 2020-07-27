Last Updated:

NCT's Yuta Nakamoti Receives Backlash For Being 'close' To An 'anti-Korean' YouTuber

NCT's Yuta Nakamoti has received a lot of backlash from netizens on social media after he gave a controversial statement. Read on to know details.

Korean boy band NCT’s member Yuta has been receiving a lot of backlash for his friendship with an anti-Korean Youtuber. The musician went live on social media and answered a few questions in which he revealed that he was close frends with Rhee-kun. Reportedly, Yuta was seen making claims that Rhee-kun is “fun” and is “like a brother to him”.

These statements by Yuta hurt fans of the Korean boy band. The fans of the K-pop band have demanded an apology. Moreover, Yuta has been receiving a lot of backlash for his statements as well.

Who is Rhee kun?

Rhee kun is also known as Ligun. He is a Youtuber who has been accused to have hurt Koreans’ sentiments. The Youtuber has reportedly made controversial posts on social media which are offensive to Koreans. Reportedly, Rhee-kun YouTuber has also made inappropriate comments on women and has openly produced content which is anti-Korea. Reportedly, he has mentioned names of idols Sulli and Jonghyun as click-baits on his posts and videos.

Who is Yuta Nakamoti?

Nakamoti Yuta, also known as Yuta is originally from Japan. He passed a round of global auditions held in his home country before he moved to South Korea to begin his training under the SM Entertainment. He debuted with the group NCT in the year 2016.

Netizens demanded apology

The said live stream has been since taken down and deleted. Fans pointed out that Yuta used to follow only nine people on Instagram and one of them used to be Rhee-kun. Yuta has now unfollowed Rhee-kun. However, Yuta is yet to comment on the controversy and the fans of the band are expecting him to respond soon.

Fans come in support of Yuta

Even though there were numerous netizens who demanded an apology from Yuta, there were several fans who came in for his support. 

The history between Japan and Korea

In the 20th century, Japan had gained control over Korean territories. When Japan had colonised Korea, it forced people to work or enlist. Japan had to give up claims on Korea after Japan surrendered in World War II. However, the people of Korea continue to harbour memories of the trauma and pain pertaining to that history.

