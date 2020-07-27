NCT's Yuta Nakamoti Receives Backlash For Being 'close' To An 'anti-Korean' YouTuber

Korean boy band NCT’s member Yuta has been receiving a lot of backlash for his friendship with an anti-Korean Youtuber. The musician went live on social media and answered a few questions in which he revealed that he was close frends with Rhee-kun. Reportedly, Yuta was seen making claims that Rhee-kun is “fun” and is “like a brother to him”.

These statements by Yuta hurt fans of the Korean boy band. The fans of the K-pop band have demanded an apology. Moreover, Yuta has been receiving a lot of backlash for his statements as well.

A netizen tweeted showing Yuta had mentioned Rhee-kun in his stream

나카모토 유타 리쿤 언급 pic.twitter.com/FzHzT7ztnh — 왜뭐왜 (@pJylhY8IhCVa5gz) July 26, 2020

Who is Rhee kun?

Rhee kun is also known as Ligun. He is a Youtuber who has been accused to have hurt Koreans’ sentiments. The Youtuber has reportedly made controversial posts on social media which are offensive to Koreans. Reportedly, Rhee-kun YouTuber has also made inappropriate comments on women and has openly produced content which is anti-Korea. Reportedly, he has mentioned names of idols Sulli and Jonghyun as click-baits on his posts and videos.

Who is Yuta Nakamoti?

Nakamoti Yuta, also known as Yuta is originally from Japan. He passed a round of global auditions held in his home country before he moved to South Korea to begin his training under the SM Entertainment. He debuted with the group NCT in the year 2016.

Netizens demanded apology

Now I understand... Wow... That's very different from the views of international fans... Now I really think that Yuta should apologise.. I hope he does... — ☹▁ ▄ ▆ █ Su-Qi █ ▆ ▄ ▁☹ (@SuQi_Chan) July 27, 2020

but honestly i just want sm or yuta to make a statement about this as soon as possible because based off korean tv shows that yuta has been on eg summit he has shown his position and beliefs in this situation and he believes that japan should formally apologise until skr accepts — kae¹²⁷ (@BL00MARK) July 27, 2020

the yuta thing,,,im not very happy about it tbh. my great grandmother is currently regressed to the period in which SEA was occupied by japan and to hear her fear and to see her shake. yuta owes an apology. i do believe that yuta isn't malicious towards comfort women, but an- — 🍒dionne🍒 | wenee!! (@dl_rantacct) July 27, 2020

The said live stream has been since taken down and deleted. Fans pointed out that Yuta used to follow only nine people on Instagram and one of them used to be Rhee-kun. Yuta has now unfollowed Rhee-kun. However, Yuta is yet to comment on the controversy and the fans of the band are expecting him to respond soon.

Fans come in support of Yuta

Even though there were numerous netizens who demanded an apology from Yuta, there were several fans who came in for his support.

Our lovely cute baby! It doesn't matter who says what. You can live and be friends with those with whom you want! We will always support you!❤️❤️❤️❤️#YUTA #yutabestboy @SMTOWNGLOBAL pic.twitter.com/JeODd3ASH9 — Удачливая кучеряшка (@AnniKorobchenko) July 27, 2020

For me NCT is currently 21 people 💚, no one can leave the group. They are all one, family. People should learn to express opinions without hatred. If something happens, don't always tell the member to leave the group or say hateful things to him. — EVA YUNITA (@EV4_Y) July 27, 2020

The history between Japan and Korea

In the 20th century, Japan had gained control over Korean territories. When Japan had colonised Korea, it forced people to work or enlist. Japan had to give up claims on Korea after Japan surrendered in World War II. However, the people of Korea continue to harbour memories of the trauma and pain pertaining to that history.

Image Credits: Yuta Nakamoti Instagram

