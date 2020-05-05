Neha Kakkar And Her Siblings Are All Set To Judge A Singing Show 'Ghar Ghar Singer'

As the Coronavirus lockdown is extended, the Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to keep their fans entertained. The celebrities are doing their bit to reach out to their fans with the help of social media. Bollywood actors are also keeping their fans updated with their day to day activities. Amid this, Neha Kakkar and her siblings have grabbed the headlines for a special reason. According to media reports, the Kakkar siblings will be doing a reality singing show which is called Ghar Ghar Singer.

Kakkar siblings to judge Ghar Ghar Singer

Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar will be judging this upcoming show. Reportedly, the audience will be able to see the participants give auditions from their own homes. Neha Kakkar spoke about the show in an interview with a media publication. Neha Kakkar reportedly said that since she is an entertainer, she believes it is her responsibility to entertain people and spread happiness. Neha Kakkar mentioned that entertainment also helps one to forget all the bad things happening around them.

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani singer Neha Kakkar also expressed that she was very excited to reunite with her siblings for this show. The singer said that she was excited about the reunion as all of them grew up together but had been busy making their careers after growing up. Neha Kakkar has been a judge on the singing reality show, Indian Idol. she believes that her siblings would not have any problems. Neha Kakkar joked and said that her siblings have been judging her singing as she is the youngest child. So Neha feels that there is not much that she needs to teach her siblings about judging.

Neha Kakkar spoke about Sonu Kakkar and said that she had previously judged a singing show in Punjabi and on the other hand her brother Tony Kakkar was about to start one show but it got postponed due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Talking about Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar said that he is a composer and singers like Arijit Singh record for him. Neha Kakkar also believes that Tony Kakkar will be an amazing judge.

The singing show Ghar Ghar Singer will reportedly go on air by the end of May. According to reports, the show will run for about 21 days. Reportedly, the show will not have any age limit for the participants.

