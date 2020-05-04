Neha Kakkar's Post Lockdown Plans Include Being With Aditya Narayan, Read Details

Neha Kakkar recently took to her Instagram account and updated her fans what she would be doing as soon as the lockdown gets over. In the post, she revealed that she would love to rejoin the sets of the singing reality show, Indian Idol. Well, as the viewers of the show know, Neha Kakkar, who is one of the judges on the show, is all smitten by the show host Aditya Narayan.

Neha Kakkar reveals her plans post lockdown

Neha Kakkar posted a series of photographs where she can be seen with other judges and Aditya Narayan. The singer can be seen making plans to meet Aditya Narayan as soon as the lockdown gets removed. Check out the pictures below.

In the post, Neha Kakkar can be seen clad in an all-black outfit. She is wearing a black lace blouse with a plunging neckline and a black lehenga skirt. Along with that, she is seen wearing a dupatta to go with her outfit. Her hair is left open with a middle parting and her tresses are left in medium curls.

Neha Kakkar has kept her fans updated with her life even amid the lockdown. The singer regularly posts gorgeous pictures of herself either from before the coronavirus lockdown or amid the lockdown. Check out some of those pictures below.

Image Credits: Neha Kakkar Instagram

