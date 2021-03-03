Neha Kakkar & Guru Randhawa Shine In The Soulful 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' Song; Watch

Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar have joined hands together for a much-awaited music video titled Aur Pyaar Karna Hai and fans are gushing over it. The much-awaited song released on Wednesday, March 03, 2021. Fans are sure to get all emotional while listening to the soulful music as it’s a perfect love track. The track, Aur Pyaar Karna Hai, has some good beats that will make you want to hum the tune. The music video revolves around Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar’s sweet love story.

The song begins with Guru Randhawa sitting on the couch, while Neha Kakkar breaks down as she reads some hospital reports. The video then goes on to showcase their adorable chemistry with each other as they go out shopping, lunch and much more. In one scene, Neha begins to cry as she looks at a wedding gown and immediately leaves the place. Randhawa soon goes on to cheer her up with his love. The music video also shows Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar singing and dancing on the edge of a rock. Randhawa is in an all-white attire while Kakkar is donning a red saree.

The next scene shows Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar helping each other in building a treehouse where Neha seems to be quiet sick and she is constantly coughing and appears to be weak. However, the ending of the music video will surely take netizens by shock as Neha is shown to spend quality time with Guru’s soul the entire time. The song surely promises to be a saga of smiles, intense love, tears, and tragedy. Listen to Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa's song video below.

Netizens react

As soon as the video was shared online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users revealed that they got goosebumps at they watched the end of the video, while some cannot stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “The story was amazing mind-blowing last me mere goosebumps aa gye”, while the other one wrote, “Neha and Guru, both Legends in One Frame”. Check out a few comments below.

