Neha Kakkar And Guru Randhawa's Song 'Aur Pyar Karna Hai' Wins Fans' Hearts

On March 3, 2021, T-Series released the latest song by Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa, Aur Pyar Karna Hai. The song's video shows a love story between Neha Kakkar and her partner, Guru Randhawa. The teaser for the music video was dropped on Neha Kakkar's Instagram account. The teaser hinted towards the love story having a sad twist with glimpses of Neha crying and showing an ambulance's entry.

What is the plot of Aur Pyar Karna Hai song?

The Aur Pyar Karna Hai song video follows the story of Neha Kakkar who gets devastating news about her health. Guru Randhawa consoles her as she cries in his arms. She decides to not let the news affect her relationship with her partner, Guru Randhawa. While the two sing the lyrics to Aur Pyar Karna Hai song, Neha Kakkar walks out in a strappy black maxi dress with floral details. The video turns to a flashback sequence where an excite Guru picks out a dress for Neha, who dislikes it.

Neha and Guru then decide to take a walk in a shopping centre. When Neha spots a wedding gown, she starts crying as she looks at Guru, she then walks off. In a cafe, Neha stops crying and holds Guru Randhawa's hands, romantically. The two then head towards their home in a long, cheerful and romantic walk.

The sequence then shifts to Neha Kakkar and Guru discussing the plans for a treehouse. As Guru guides her, Neha starts building the treehouse. When the two take another brisk walk on a cold evening, Neha starts coughing, making Guru worry. She assures Guru that she's okay and the two continue to walk.

In the climax scene, Neha coughs again and faints. Guru watches as an ambulance reaches their residence. Neha is made to lie on a stretcher where the doctor and the nurses try to awake her using a defibrillator. Guru continues to watch her with a poker face as the doctors try to revive Neha.

Guru then takes Neha's hand as her soul leaves her body. The two smile looking at each other. The video then reveals that Guru Randhawa was already dead. Neha Kakkar's scenes with Guru were a figment of her imagination. The couple then enters the treehouse holding each other's hands.

What were fans reactions to Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa's song?

Fans loved Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa's song. They praised the duets' voices in the song. Their fans on YouTube showed their love for the couple in the comment section. One fan wished for the song to get on trending as quickly as possible. The music video has garnered more than 4,51,000 views in a span of two hours.

Guru Randhawa took to his Instagram account to share the news of Aur Pyar Karna Hai song's release. The video has been watched more than 200,000 times on Guru Randhawa's Instagram handle. Fans expressed their love and excitement for the song with loads of heart emojis and fire emojis in Guru's comment section.

