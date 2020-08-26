Neha Kakkar's 'Diamond Da Challa' Is Colourful, All About True Love; Watch Here

Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma just released their new duet single Diamond Da Challa. The music video for the song was shared online today, on August 26, 2020. Diamond Da Challa is a colourful Holi themed love song that is full of life and energy. Moreover, Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma beautifully showcase their chemistry in the romantic music video for the song. Below is the music video for Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma's Diamond Da Challa.

Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma release their newsong titled Diamond Da Challa

Above is the official music video for Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma's song Diamond Da Challa. The song is all about true love and showcases the amazing chemistry between Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma. Diamond Da Challa is Holi themed and the music video is full of vibrant colours and high energy.

Diamond Da Challa is already trending on the music charts and fans of both Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma are heaping praise upon the song on social media.

This is the first duet song by Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma. The music video is chock-full of fun romantic moments that will warm your heart. Moreover, the music for Diamond Da Challa is upbeat and energetic, making it a perfect dance song that anyone can groove to.

The music for Diamond Da Challa was provided by Rajat Nagpal, while Vicky Sandhu wrote down the lyrics for the song. The music video also stars Neha Kakkar and Pramish Verma as the two main leads.

Gurinder Bawa has directed the music video for Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma's latest track. Meanwhile, Parmish Verma last featured in the movie Jinde Meriye. He will also star in the upcoming Punjabi film Shudai.

However, the filming for Shudai was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Neha Kakkar has also released a few songs during the lockdown to keep her fans entertained. Her last song was Bheegi Bheegi, which she sang alongside her brother Tony Kakkar. Tony Kakkar also wrote the lyrics for Bheegi Bheegi.

[Promo from Neha Kakkar Instagram]

