Neha Kakkar's Latest Song 'Jinke Liye' Out Now; Watch Video

Neha Kakkar is one of the most celebrated playback singers in Bollywood. She has given her fans some back to back chartbuster songs and music videos. Kakkar started her career with Indian Idol and went on to become a judge her self. Recently, she launched her new song and fans are loving it. Read on to know more about Neha Kalkar’s latest song titled Jinke Liye:

Neha Kakkar's new song Jinke Liye out

Tere Liye Meri Ibaadatein Wahi Hain, Tere Liye Meri Ibaadatein Wahi Hain, Tu Sharam Kar Teri Aadatein Wahi Hain.... 😢💔 #JinkeLiye Out on 31st March #JaaniVe @yourjaani @BPraak @arvinderkhaira @TSeries — Neha Kakkar (@iAmNehaKakkar) March 29, 2020

The official YouTube channel of T-Series released a new song on March 31, 2020, and it is titled as Jinke Liye. The song is voiced by pop sensation Neha Kakkar and features herself in the music video. The lyrics of the song revolves around a couple. One of them is being unfaithful towards the other and it this leads to a lot of mess in their relationship. Things get hard for Neha and she decides that she is done with this and does not want to feel any more pain due to her failed relationship. In the end, fans see that she jumps from a roof and the story ends. It is a tragic love song. Here is the music video.

The song is from the album titled Jaani Ve and is filmed by Arvindr Khaira. The music for the song is given by B Praak. Fans of the singer loved this song and it went on to garner over four lakh views from her fans within hours.

