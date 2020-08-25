Neha Kakkar And Parmish Verma's Upcoming Song 'Diamond Da Challa' Poster Out

Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma are both very popular and loved names in the Punjabi music industry. The two artists have now come together for their new and upcoming song, Diamond Da Challa. Both of them have revealed the poster of the song on the internet. Read further ahead.

Diamond Da Challa poster

The news of Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma getting together for their upcoming song has made fans very excited. The song, Diamond Da Challa, will be releasing on August 20, 2020. Recently, both the artists took to their official Instagram handle in order to share the poster of the song.

In the poster, Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma can be seen covered in colours of Holi as they pose together. The poster itself reveals the great on-screen chemistry that can be seen brewing in between Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma, that has all the fans eagerly waited for the song to come out.

About Diamonds Da Challa

Diamond Da Challa has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma. The music for the song has been given by Rajat Nagpal, and Vicky Sandhu has worked on the lyrics for the song. The music video of the song has been directed by Gurinder Bawa.

Ever since the poster of the song has been released, Neha Kakkar has given her fans multiple glimpses of her chemistry with Parmish Verma. She has often taken to her official Instagram handle to share stills from their upcoming song. The two can be seen romancing each other in these pictures shared by the artist on the internet.

On the work front, Parmish Verma was last seen on the big screen in the romantic drama, Jinde Meriye (2020). The artist will next be seen in the movie Shudai, which was going to release in mid-2020 but got postponed due to the global pandemic. Neha Kakkar has given her audience many tracks to listen to over the quarantine/ lockdown period. Fans are now waiting to see Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma together on-screen as they are very excited to see a fresh pair romance each other on-screen.

