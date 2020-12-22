Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh's 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' Has Pregnancy Tale With A Twist

The newly-wedded couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh starred together in their latest music album Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Earlier, its poster featuring the Neha Kakkar’s baby bump took the internet by storm. Fans wondered whether she was pregnant or it was a story related to their new album. Crooned by Neha Kakkar, the track tells the story of childhood sweethearts, who get married and get pregnant. Here is everything you need to know about Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s new song:

Neha and Rohanpreet’s Khyaal Rakhya Kar song stuns audience with their chemistry

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s Khyaal Rakhya Kar song released on different social media platforms on December 21, 2020, Monday. The music video accompanying the latest track begins with two childhood friends spending time together. However, a group of guys bully the boy, stealing the Laddoos he just got. As he tries to get into a fight, girl takes him away, holding his hands. Showing they have grown, the video showcases a similar scene with Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.

Watch the Khyaal Rakhya Kar music video below:

Khyaal Rakhya Kar song shows how the duo gets married and expects a child together, going together for an ultrasound. However, Kakkar’s character’s dream shatters when her husband meets with a car accident and passes away. As the video proceeds, she gets older, taking care of her son, who looks similar to her deceased husband. The music video shows how they love to spend time with each other, sharing fun banters.

Also read: Neha Kakkar Unveils 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' Poster With Rohanpreet Singh

Also read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

Responses to Khyaal Rakhya Kar song

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s new song has received more than 460, 550 reviews on YouTube till now. The song also garnered numerous responses from the duo’s fans on the micro-blogging platform. People have been sharing their views through their Twitter handles after the release of Khyaal Rakhya Kar song. They have also been congratulating the duo for their latest album, besides lauding for their chemistry. Here are some of them that you must check out right away:

Also read: Neha Kakkar Shares A Cute 'First Kiss' Reel On Social Media; Watch Here

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar Gives Touching Tribute To Dev Anand On Birth Anniversary; Shares Memories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.